Holidaymakers 'no more likely' to get Covid-19 from visiting 'Green list' countries than in Dublin or Killarney - Varadkar

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said those travelling to countries on the 'Green list' will be "no more likely" to get Covid-19 there than they would spending a weekend away in Dublin or Killarney.

Mr Varadkar said that the pandemic could "go on for years" until an effective vaccine is found and that it is "not practical to cut ourselves off from travel for that long."

He said the government is planning to publish a 'Green list' or 'A list' of countries determining where Irish holidaymakers can travel on Monday.

He told Newstalk Breakfast: "If you're travelling between Ireland and a country on the A-list or the Green list there'll be no restrictions, and that's based on science, based on the fact that if you're traveling to one of those countries you're no more likely to get the virus there than a weekend in Dublin or weekend in Killarney."

Mr Varadkar said "tighter controls" will be implemented on countries that are not on the green list.

"I think we need to focus on what actually can be done for people traveling to and from countries not on the green list and that really is putting the passenger locator form online. It also means potentially looking at testing."

He added: "People will say the testing is inferior to mandatory quarantine but if we know the mandatory quarantine can't be done, maybe better to do something like that then nothing at all."

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has called on the government to give "greater clarity" on travel guidelines.

"If the message is holiday at home, it should be unambiguously to holiday at home," she told Newstalk Breakfast.

"I know from talking to people, people feel that there is an ambiguity, they feel that they're being told that if they're a good boys and girls they wouldn't travel, but that they still have can and I think that's a real problem for families."

She added that the government needs to "look imaginatively" at supporting families who are out of pocket after their holiday plans collapsed due to the health crisis.

"I'm conscious so that there's lots of families who started paying for their holidays months and months ago.

"We need firmer advice and guidance from government. And then I think we need to look at every way that we can to support families.

"I certainly think that we need to look imaginatively at how we can support families."

Online Editors