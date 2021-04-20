Holidaymakers flock to Bundoran as restrictions ease in the North

Residents in the Donegal town of Bundoran have reported seeing an increase in visitors as restrictions continue to ease in Northern Ireland.

The seaside town is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the northwest of Ireland, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors to the area every year.

The town has seen a rise in the numbers of people visiting their holiday homes following the easing of restrictions in the North as it is situated in close proximity to the border.

In an open letter in the Irish Times this week, one local wrote: “It appears that the relaxation of Covid restrictions for our neighbours in Northern Ireland has prompted some of them to cross an international border during an international pandemic for the utterly selfish reason of visiting their holiday homes.

“It would appear that we are expected to accept this flagrant breach of our more stringent restrictions with complete equanimity.”

Although some locals have expressed frustration about holidaymakers coming to the town, many others have welcomed their arrival as a community that depends heavily on tourism.

Tourism is worth roughly €100m to the Bundoran economy annually, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.

Sinn Féin councillor Michael McMahon, a former mayor of the town, said visitors are always welcome to the town.

“It's not our intention to turn people away from Bundoran.

“We depend very much on Northern Irish tourism because we’re in very close proximity to the border.

“They have been the bread and butter in Bundoran for decades,” he said.

Mr McMahon said the roll-out of the vaccine will allow the town to safely welcome holidaymakers in the coming months.

“The vast majority of the people in the six counties are vaccinated so they are no threat.

“If they’re doing the right things - keeping two metres apart and keeping a safe distance – then I don’t see any harm in that,” he said.

Mr McMahon said that with the absence of international travel, the town will be more dependent on visitors doing staycations again this summer.

“I want to see tourists coming to Bundoran and I want to see people getting back to some sort of a normality.

“I want to see restaurants, arcades and hotels opening,” he added.

Irish tourists descended on the town in record numbers last summer when restrictions were lifted, with many choosing Bundoran as their staycation destination, giving a massive boost to the local economy.

Tourism officer of Bundoran Sam Smyth said the pandemic has caused an increase in visitors to the town.

“We have always had a big historic connection to Bundoran with people from the North and they were the backbone of the visitor population to the town for decades and centuries.

“It was only last year then that we started to get more people from the southern counties that were traveling to Donegal for the first time and that was great to see,” he said.

Mr Smyth said local businesses are hopeful that this summer will be similar.

“There’s a lot of preparations being done and I think people are looking forward to reopening and getting back to business.

“They’re getting their premises ready which they normally would this time of year anyway but I think there’s a real expectation of a really good summer on the way,” he added.

Owner and operator of Murf’s Surf School in Bundoran Owen Murphy said his business will be reopening in a limited capacity next week, after being closed since September.

The town is known as the Surf Capital of Ireland, having been listed as one of the world’s top 20 surf towns by National Geographic magazine in 2012.

However, Mr Murphy said hotels and shops need to reopen first in order for the town to remain busy.

“Bundoran is so far away from other cities in Ireland so when most people come here they’re coming for a night or a weekend.

“I know some friends who have holiday parks and although they’re still closed, they have told me they get a lot of enquiries from people looking to come so it seems the interest is there from people,” he added.