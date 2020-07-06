Holiday-makers will have to wait until July 20 for 'green lists' of countries for travel

HOLIDAY-MAKERS will have to wait until July 20 to find out which countries will be on the 'green list' for non-essential international travel.

It comes as the government said health officials are "very worried" about a possible surge in coronavirus cases linked to foreign travel.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said airlines promoting tourist flights now are acting "contrary" to public health advice.

The caretaker government had suggested a 'green list' of countries were travel would be allowed without the need to quarantine on return would be drawn up this week.

However, Mr Martin confirmed that the list now won't be published until July 20.

He said the government doesn't want to undermine the sacrifices made by the Irish people and that's why a "cautious approach" is being adopted for international travel.

Mr Martin pointed to new spikes of coronavirus cases in Spain and the UK: "That is informing our view as second waves are emerging across Europe".

He said Ireland wants to keep the number of cases low to allow for the full reopening of schools and non-Covid-19 health care services.

The green list, when it is published, will be countries that have similar levels of coronavirus cases to Ireland.

But it will also be reviewed every two weeks.

People travelling from countries on green list will not be required to quarantine for 14 days upon arriving here.

The passenger locator form system is to go online and arrangements for checking passengers are staying where they said they would are to be significantly ramped up.

Mr Martin was asked about airlines like Ryanair promoting flights to destinations such Greece that are opening up to tourists.

He said the government wants to work with airlines but said such promotion is "contrary" to the government's advice to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly said public health officials are "very worried about the potential for a second surge really driven by a big upswing in foreign travel."

He said that 17pc of new coronavirus cases here are now caused by foreign travel, up from 2pc in recent months.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said that the government's advice is "in many ways it isn't the message that people want to hear from the government today but it is the message they need to hear.

"We are still advising against all non-essential travel from the island of Ireland and with good reason because we're trying to save lives".

