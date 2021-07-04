Holding on to hope: Parents continue fight for baby injured in alleged assault, nine years on

It was the phone call no mother ever expects to receive. The woman’s infant daughter, in the care of a childminder, had been rushed to hospital suffering from an apparent seizure.

The stricken mother, who cannot be named because of a court order to protect the identity of her child, rushed to Cavan General Hospital in a state of panic and distress. But nothing could have prepared her for the sombre scene that was waiting for her.

“I expected her to be crying and that I could pick her up and comfort her,” the mother recalls. “But she was unconscious. She was surrounded by doctors and nurses. I couldn’t believe it. It was beyond a nightmare. She wasn’t moving. She was just 10 months old.

“She was in hospital for the next three weeks. We were told she might die. She was transferred to Temple Street hospital. It is a blur, a lot of it. She was blind for some time because she suffered haemorrhages behind her eyes.”

The infant child is now 10 years old. She remains affected by the incident that saw her rushed to hospital on March 28, 2012 in circumstances that remain unexplained.

The following year, childminder Sandra Higgins (37), of The Beeches, Drumgola Wood, Cavan, was charged with assault causing serious harm to the baby.

But her trial collapsed over legal issues — as did the three trials that followed.

Finally, in 2018, the Director of Public Prosecutions decided not to proceed with a fifth trial in the case against the childminder. It brought to an end a six-year criminal justice process with no resolution.

Ms Higgins, who pleaded not guilty, first went on trial in June 2015 but the jury was discharged after failing to reach a verdict. A retrial followed in May 2016 but it collapsed after it emerged a juror had been Googling the background of a witness. In January 2018 another jury was sworn in for a third trial, but an unspecified legal issue arose before the trial properly opened and the jury was discharged.

And then in 2018, the fourth trial process collapsed when it emerged emails between expert witnesses in the case had not been disclosed to the defence. The fact the expert witnesses were in contact was not the contentious issue. Instead, it was the non-disclosure of that contact to the defence side in the trial that caused problems.

Ms Higgins entered that process with the presumption of innocence. She left with the same status. But almost a decade on, the child and her parents are still living with the consequences of what happened to her in March 2012.

At first, it seemed as though the baby was making a full recovery. “Because she was only a baby, it was very hard to know if there would be lasting impact,” says her mother.

“We really just had to wait and see as she grew up. We didn’t know if she would be able to walk but she did. She did have some problems with movement in her right arm.

“Enable Ireland were brilliant and really helped her. She seemed to totally recover. She went to playschool at around age three and seemed to be at the same developmental level as the other children. It was only when she was in school for a couple of years that issues began to emerge, with her reading, memory and maths.”

The child has “some difficulties” in school, says her mother. She can also sometimes struggle to interact with her peers but is “doing well” overall. She is a happy and well-adjusted young girl, who loves to sing and dance. Her mother knows it could have been so much worse, that her 10-month-old baby almost died. But she and her husband are still angry after nine years.

How the child and family agency, Tusla, handled the investigation from the day the child was rushed to hospital is currently the subject of a complaint and review.

“To think all that my daughter has had to go through. It is so difficult,” says the mother. “We never imagined when Sandra Higgins was charged that it would go on for so many years, that there would be four trials. We will never get closure on it because it wasn’t resolved in court. We understand there has to be fair process. But where is the fairness for my daughter?”

The family’s first complaint against Tusla was lodged only a couple of months after their daughter was hospitalised. Her mother maintains the social workers failed to inform gardaí promptly when hospital medics established that the baby’s injuries were not considered accidental.

“When we were in the hospital, they told us that our daughter probably wouldn’t be allowed to come home with us. They tried to suggest foster care. This is what they were saying to us, as she lay gravely ill in hospital, knowing that she wasn’t even in our care at the time she was rushed to hospital.

“We went and got legal advice. We understand there has to be a process, investigations and that the child’s safety must come first. But they were so unprofessional and slapdash in their dealings with us. In comparison, the gardaí were very professional.”

Tusla has rejected accusations that it was unprofessional towards the family in its response to the initial complaint. The child’s parents have consistently sought an independent review, which has not been granted despite recent representations to children’s minister Roderic O’Gorman.

Instead, Tusla is carrying out a review of the complaint, and a meeting has been scheduled between the parents and Tusla CEO Bernard Gloster on August 5.

In 2018 the Charleton report was highly critical of Tusla’s mishandling of a false sexual abuse allegation made against Sgt Maurice McCabe. It found there was a catalogue of mistakes and failures by Tusla, which led to Sgt McCabe being falsely accused.

In his published report, Justice Charleton heavily criticised Tusla, saying the agency was guilty of “considerable failings and stupidities”.

Given the stark criticism of Tusla in Cavan/Monaghan over the McCabe affair, the State agency should be compelled to grant her family an independent review of their case, says the mother.

The Cavan family lived close to Sandra Higgins but felt forced to move after she was charged with seriously assaulting their baby. “It was just too much for us, living so near,” said the mother. “Having to see her every day, it wasn’t good for any of us. All we are looking for now for is transparency. Does my daughter not deserve that much?”

A spokesperson for Tusla said: “Tusla does not routinely comment on individual cases, as when a person enters into a relationship with a public service such as Tusla they are entitled to expect that information generated in that relationship is treated in confidence and remains private. This is critically important in the subject matters in which Tusla is involved.

“We are aware of this case and wish to acknowledge that where a child experiences a trauma it can be very difficult for the family involved. We have engaged with the family on a number of occasions, and are always happy to engage with people who are not satisfied with their experience.

“This case has been reviewed in both the complaints and the Ombudsman processes over several years. At the request of the family a further internal review is nearing completion and it would not be appropriate to comment further at this point.”