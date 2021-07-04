| 15°C Dublin

Holding on to hope: Parents continue fight for baby injured in alleged assault, nine years on

Girl’s childminder was charged with assault in 2013 but walked free after four trials collapsed 

Mum and unjured child Expand
Sandra Higgins Expand
The mother with her injured daughter, now aged 10. Picture by Frank McGrath Expand
Childminder Sandra Higgins who was charged with assaulting the baby. Picture by Collins Courts. Expand

Ali Bracken

It was the phone call no mother ever expects to receive. The woman’s infant daughter, in the care of a childminder, had been rushed to hospital suffering from an apparent seizure.

The stricken mother, who cannot be named because of a court order to protect the identity of her child, rushed to Cavan General Hospital in a state of panic and distress. But nothing could have prepared her for the sombre scene that was waiting for her.

“I expected her to be crying and that I could pick her up and comfort her,” the mother recalls. “But she was unconscious. She was surrounded by doctors and nurses. I couldn’t believe it. It was beyond a nightmare. She wasn’t moving. She was just 10 months old.

