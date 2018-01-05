GARDAÍ believe an elderly man found with head injuries on a Cork road sustained them in an accidental fall and not a hit and run as initially feared.

Hit-and-run ruled out after man (74) found with head injuries in Cork

The 74 year old man was found lying on a roadway in Passage West around 2am.

He was found by a passing motorist and the alarm was raised. The man was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where his injuries were treated.

He is understood to be in a stable condition but is being kept in hospital for observation. However, he was initially unable to tell Gardaí precisely how he was injured.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene for a technical examination but there was no debris found and no indication that any vehicle was involved. The man is believed to have been walking home after being out socialising in the area on Thursday night when the accident occurred.

