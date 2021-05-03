Tributes have been flooding in for a six-year-old schoolboy who died after almost €25,000 was raised for his cancer treatment.

Senior Infants pupil Patrick Iovan died yesterday in his home in Carlow following a battle with a brainstem glioma, an aggressive form of cancer that affects young children aged between five and 10.

Patrick required intense radiotherapy and several visits to Crumlin hospital during his illness, and a fundraiser had been set up to help his family pay for his treatments, raising more than €24,800.

He is survived by his parents Florin and Ramona and his older sister Patricia.

A private funeral will be held for the little boy in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, on Monday at 11am.

The service will be livestreamed online and followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Patrick’s primary school, St. Joseph’s National School in Carlow, paid tribute to the brave boy in a social media post, describing his an “energetic and loving child.”

“Today is a very sad day for St. Joseph's NS with the untimely passing of one of our senior infant pupils, Patrick Iovan,” the post read.

“We extend our sincere condolences to Ramona, Florin and Patricia and also to Patrick's classmates, friends and family. Patrick was energetic, full of fun and a loving child and he has left a lasting impression in our school.

“His lovely smile lifted our spirits. He bore his recent illness with great courage. Níl sé imithe uainn ach romhainn.”

Patrick was also fond of sports and was on the U7 team with O’Hanrahans GAA club.

They announced the news of his passing on their Facebook page, writing: “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we must share the heartbreaking news that our own Patrick Iovan passed away peacefully with his family this morning.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents Florin and Ramona and his big sister Patricia. He will be sadly missed by our club members and his team mates on our U7 team. May he rest in peace.”

via Sunday World

Online Editors