‘His genius lit up the world’ – Former Ireland manager Martin O’Neill leads Irish tributes to Diego Maradona

17 May 1989: Hartmann (left) of Stuttgart moves in to tackle Diego Maradona (right) of Napoli during the UEFA Cup Final Second Leg match at the Neckarstadion in Stuttgart, Germany. Credit: Allsport UK /Allsport

Former Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has said Diego Maradona’s name will “always be mentioned” when football fans discuss who is the greatest player of all time.

As news of the death of the iconic Argentinian football legend broke, tributes flooded in from Irish football fans, among them President Michael D Higgins, as well as former international players.

In a statement to the Herald, Martin O’Neill said: “In any conversation, in any place in the universe, in any period of football history, Maradona’s name will always be mentioned when the topic about the greatest player of all time is being discussed.

“Argentina’s three days of mourning reflects his genius. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten,” he added.

President Higgins said Maradona will be remembered for his “phenomenal talent”.

“Football fans around the world will remember Maradona not only for his phenomenal talent for ball control, passing and dribbling, but for the vision of him on the field and the joy he brought to so many.

“He was an inspiration for many a young child playing football,” the President said in a statement.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was “very saddened” to hear of the passing of the legendary Barcelona and Napoli player “whose genius on the football field lit up the world on countless occasions”.

“We mourn the loss of a player of the century who scored the goal of the century in Mexico in 1986. May he Rest In Peace,” he wrote on social media.

Former Ireland and Manchester United footballer Kevin Moran, one of Maradona’s contemporaries, spoke on RTÉ’s Drivetime and said he “was undoubtedly the greatest”.

“The natural ability you can see, but the way he was able to lead his own team and on a number of occasions he showed it, especially with the likes of what he did with his own home country of Argentina. He almost single-handedly won them the World Cup in 1986.

“Even when he went to

Barcelona and went to Naples, Naples was never really heard of. All of a sudden he brought them out of nowhere to win a couple of titles.

“It was just phenomenal and he almost single-handedly did that within a team structure.”

Moran played against him in 1980 when he was on the Ireland team under manager Eoin Hand. He also played against him twice while he was with Manchester United.

Incredible

“The idea of playing against Maradona wouldn’t have hit me as much as it did a few years later when I was playing for Manchester United against Barcelona and, obviously, his stature had grown so much.

“It was the fact that we beat Barcelona with people the quality of Maradona that made it all so incredible,” he said.

Juventus and Sampdoria legend Liam Brady also spoke on the programme and said he was “very sad” to hear the news.

“For me, he was the greatest player of my generation,” he said.

He said playing against him was “very difficult”.

“He’s like a rubber ball, he has a very low centre of gravity, he could go any direction.

“He can twist and turn, he had a great vision of the

football field.

“He could actually do everything, free-kicks, he could bend them or strike them hard. He could score any kind of goal.”

Online Editors