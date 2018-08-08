Gardai are appealing for help in tracing a 57-year-old man who is missing from his home in Dublin.

'His family is concerned' - appeal for information about missing man (57)

Patrick Holland was last seen at his home in Pearse Street, Dublin 2 and has been missing since early morning on Bank Holiday Monday, August 6.

He is described as being 5'9" in height, of a large build with white grey hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what Patrick was wearing when he left home, but it is understood that he wears his glasses at all times.

A garda spokeswoman said: "Gardaí and Patrick's family are concerned for him."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 - 6669000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

