The family of a man who has been missing for ten days are "very concerned for his welfare," a garda spokesman has said.

'His family are very concerned for his welfare' - appeal for information about missing man

Gardai, at Coolock in Dublin 5, are appealing for information about Peter Aherne, who has not been seen since September 27.

He is described as being 5’ 4”, grey hair and a stocky build.

Peter was last seen wearing a navy Adidas tracksuit and grey runners.

It is believed he is in possession of his car, a black Mazda 6 saloon (08 D registration)

"Gardaí and Peter's family are very concerned for his welfare", the spokesman said.

Anyone who may have seen Peter or who may know of his whereabouts is urged to contact Coolock Road Garda station on 01-666 4208, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

