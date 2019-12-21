THE family of a man who went missing today "are seriously concerned for his wellbeing", gardai have said.

THE family of a man who went missing today "are seriously concerned for his wellbeing", gardai have said.

'His family are seriously concerned for his wellbeing' - appeal for information about missing man

Paul McDonnell (59) is missing from his home at Belcamp Avenue in Coolock, Dublin.

He is described as being approximately 5’8 in height, of slim build with brown/ grey hair and bright blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing blue denim jeans, a grey tracksuit top, a navy body warmer and grey slippers.

A garda spokesman said: "His family are seriously concerned for his wellbeing and are appealing to the public to assist Gardaí in locating him.

"It’s understood he was last seen at approximately 11.30am this morning (21/12/2019) in Coolock boarding a city bound bus."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01 6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors