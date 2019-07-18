THE family of a man who has been missing for five days are "extremely concerned for his safety", gardai said today.

'His family are extremely concerned for his safety' - appeal for information about missing man

Zilvinas Duda (31) has been missing from the Ongar area of Dublin 15 since Saturday.

His car, an 04 Grey Audi A3 Hatchback, was found abandoned on the Staleen Road, Donore, Co Meath later that day.

He is described as being approximately 6'2 inches in height of a slim build, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

A garda spokesman said: "Gardaí and his family are extremely concerned for his safety.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111."

