'His family are desperate for news' - concerns for Irishman missing in Australia

THE family of an Irishman who is missing in Australia are "desperate for news" as an appeal for information has been issued.

Kevin Fitzpatrick (35) is originally from Co Meath and has been working in a mine outside of Darwin.

The Irish Australian Support Association of Queensland said that the last contact with Mr Fitzpatrick was October and concerns are growing for his welfare.

A statement on the IASAQ facebook page said: "Kevin Fitzpatrick from Co Meath has been declared missing by his family in Ireland who are greatly concerned for his wellbeing & safety.

Kevin Fitzpatrick was working outside of Darwin but spends a lot of his free time in Brisbane

"Kevin stands 6’-2”tall (188 cm’s) is well built, blonde hair - normally cut very short and is 35 years of age. Last contact with Kevin was October 2018.

"He has worked in Mt Isa, the Ranger Mine outside Darwin in NT and spent a lot of time in and around Brisbane when on break.

"His family are desperate for news of him...

"Please share this post to raise more awareness and hopefully we can locate Kevin safely"

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the IASAQ immediately on 0432087328 or info@iasaq.com.au.

