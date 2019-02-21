THE family of a missing man are "concerned for his welfare", gardai said as they appealed for information.

'His family are concerned for his welfare' - gardai issue appeal for information about missing man

Warren Altman (29) has been missing from Cabinteely, Dublin since yesterday evening.

A garda spokesman said in a statement: "Warren is described as being approximately 5’ 10’’ tall and of medium build.

"When last seen he was wearing navy coloured jeans, a red and grey check shirt with a white t- shirt underneath and navy coloured boots.

"He is believed to be driving a 02 D registered Silver VW Polo car.

"His family are concerned for his welfare."

Anyone who has seen Warren or who can assist in locating him is urged to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors