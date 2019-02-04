'His family are concerned' - appealing for information about missing man

Roland Mitchell (26) is missing from Fr Griffin Road in Galway and was last seen at 7pm on Saturday.

A garda spokesman said: "Roland was last seen at 7pm on Saturday 2/2/19 and was reported missing by his family who are concerned for his wellbeing.

"He is described as 5ft 11” in height, of slight build with brown/sandy hair. When last seen he was wearing a black denim jacket, blue jeans and black shoes."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Galway Garda Station 091 576257 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

