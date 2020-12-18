‘His face lit up’ – shopkeeper turns detective to reunite man (80s) with missing Christmas present shopping list and money

It was the Christmas shopping list that kept people guessing for two days.

Clodagh Crowley was tidying through the crisp section at the counter at Sam’s Gala on Main Street in Dunmanway in West Cork when she came across a white envelope which contained a substantial sum of cash.

The envelope was tightly wrapped in elastic bands, and on one side was a comprehensive handwritten Christmas shopping list.

The list, written with three different-coloured pens, contained a litany of items and what were obviously Christmas gifts, some of which had been marked off.

On it were two books - ‘Champagne Football’, the tale of the disgraced former FAI boss John Delaney, and another from broadcaster David Attenborough, as well as Huawei earbuds.

It also contained items such as “grave and door wreaths” a “mat for outside the front door”, “Man Utd Lego football” and Yoda.

Unable to identify either the handwriting or the owner, store owner Colm O’Sullivan decided to turn the case over to social media sleuths and so he posted the list and when it had been found to the store’s Facebook page, with one caveat.

Mr O’Sullivan hid the last item on the list so that only the person who lost the envelope and Christmas list would be able to reveal what that very specific item was.

“Quite a few people had a go at guessing what that last item was,” said store owner Mr O’Sullivan, but, as he added, you’d be guessing until the end of the time and still not get it right.

While Mr O’Sullivan’s Facebook posting drew a great deal of local attention, Mr O’Sullivan said he was quite sure that it was probably an older person who might not pick up on his social media post.

He was hoping that perhaps a relative might recognise the writing or have heard about the loss.

The case was eventually cracked when Mr O’Sullivan went on Cork's 103FM on Friday morning.

At the same time, a man in 80s in West Cork who was building up the courage to tell his wife that the time first time he had even been entrusted to do the Christmas shopping, he had lost the list and the money.

But he was stopped in his tracks when he heard Mr O’Sullivan on the radio.

With that he got in his car and made haste to Sam’s Gala, where he was reunited with that all-important Christmas list and the money, which amounted to almost €500.

“I wasn’t on at the time he came in,” Mr O’Sullivan said about the man who’s identity has not been revealed. “But I heard it was like watching a man age in reverse from when he came in the door to when he found everything intact. His face just lit up.”

For her honesty, he rewarded Ms Crowley €40 for finding the envelope.

And as to what that last item on the list was: a wheelbarrow with a pumped up tire.

“He’ll make someone else's Christmas," Mr O’Sullivan said.

