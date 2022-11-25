Hiring bus drivers from outside EU is a ‘ridiculous’ suggestion to tackle issue of ‘disappearing’ buses, says NBRU

HIRING bus drivers from outside the EU is a “ridiculous” suggestion to tackle the issue of “disappearing” buses, politicians have been told.

Driver shortages have been partly blamed for the phenomenon of scheduled bus services “vanishing” from real-time information displays provided for passengers at bus stops.

Senior officials from the National Transport Authority, Dublin Bus and Go-Ahead Ireland recently told TDs they are working hard to fix software problems and recruitment issues causing reduced services.

Dermot O’Leary, general secretary of the National Bus and Railworkers Union (NBRU), rejects the idea of hiring recruits outside the EU in a letter to an Oireachtas committee this week.

“We can’t even house citizens that are currently in Ireland,” he says.

His letter to the chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications, Kieran O’Donnell, says a reduced working week is “where the conversation needs to centre upon”.

He says rosters and schedules that have existed for decades should be reviewed.

The union leader says it is paramount to look at how the role of a bus driver might be “remoulded” to retain drivers and attract new ones.

“It is, we believe, time for a more rounded, a more nuanced approach to solving retention and recruitment issues, no, not the ridiculous suggestion that we source drivers from outside the EU,” he says.

“We can't even house citizens that are currently in Ireland.

“Stories of teachers not taking up placements in Dublin because of high rents are commonplace, same with gardaí.”

He said average rent in Dublin of €2,260 is not remotely affordable on the wages offered by a non-state-owned bus company, operating in the Dublin area.

Mr O’Leary says the union felt it necessary to contact the committee to ensure the concerns of frontline staff are heard. He says this follows extensive media coverage associated with alleged service level failure and “so-called disappearing buses”.

He says the shortage of available drivers was given as a reason for the “fall down” in service at a committee hearing earlier this month at which Dublin Bus, the NTA and Go Ahead Ireland made contributions.

“What was not referenced of course, is the apparent reluctance from those with the appropriate qualifications to step forward and take up a position as a bus driver,” he says. “The anecdotal evidence, would seem to suggest that those with the necessary qualifications are seeking employment in other sectors of the economy.”

The union leader says a National Transport Authority “timing points regime” that he claims can be thrown out of kilter when buses are delayed in traffic needs immediate review.

Meanwhile, in a separate letter to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, he says setting up a public transport stakeholders forum would be a vehicle to discuss the disappearing bus issue.

He notes that the Programme for Government commits to set up a national public transport forum involving all stakeholders.

Mr O’Leary says it has not been set up, despite the government being in place for two years.