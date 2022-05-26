Hike in cases of acute infectious gastroenteritis, including ‘winter vomiting bug’

There has been an almost 30pc increase in acute infectious gastroenteritis (AIG) in the north east of the country in recent weeks.

The Department of Public Health HSE North East (DPHNE) is asking the public to take extra precautions.

The increase is possibly due to the increased socialisation of people since Covid-19 restrictions have eased.

The Department of Public Health in the HSE North East says that so far this year it has been notified of 207 cases of AIG.

This is an increase from 162 cases in the same time period in 2021. The main increases have been in norovirus otherwise known as the winter vomiting bug, in campylobacter and in rotavirus cases, all in the last number of weeks.

Micro-organisms such as bacteria, for example salmonella or e-coli, and viruses such as norovirus or rotavirus and parasites such as giardiasis, can cause AIG.

These micro-organisms are transmitted via contaminated food, water or the contact between individuals. Symptoms may include a combination of diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and fever.

Most episodes of AIG result in mild illness. However complications include prolonged symptoms, dehydration and hospitalisation.

At risk groups include people who work in food handling, healthcare workers, pre-school/nursery staff, children under five years of age and older children/adults unable to implement good standards of personal hygiene.

Dr Augustine Pereira, Director of Public Health in the North East said: “The increase in acute gastroenteritis infections is possibly due to the increased socialisation of people since Covid-19 restrictions have eased.”

“While Covid-19 cases are declining in the population at present, we are seeing an increased number of gastro-intestinal infections. Much like Covid-19, the risk of gastrointestinal infections can be dramatically reduced through good hand hygiene practices,” he added.

Dr Niall Conroy, Specialist in Public Health Medicine in the North East said, “there are simple actions that people can take to keep safe and prevent infectious gastroenteritis ‘stomach bug.’

They include staying at home if you are unwell and seeking medical advice, washing hands especially when preparing food, before eating, after toileting, and after being in contact with animals, separating raw meat/poultry from other foods which will not be cooked e.g. salads, cooking all poultry products thoroughly and washing your fruit and vegetables before eating.