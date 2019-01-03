High-ranking garda officer under investigation by GSOC suspended from duty

A high-ranking garda officer who is under investigation by GSOC has been suspended from duty pending the outcome of the enquiry.

The order was issued this morning by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, it is understood.

The move was greeted with shock within the force. The officer concerned has an impeccable record spanning over decades of service and the suspension of such a high ranking officer is unprecedented.

Independent.ie understands that the GSOC investigation into the highly experienced and respected officer was launched in November, on foot of allegations of serious misconduct by another member of garda rank.

Independent.ie understands that lawyers for the senior officer contacted Commissioner Harris yesterday.

According to sources familiar with the ongoing enquiry, the senior officer is considering High Court proceedings.

A statement for An Garda Siochana said: “A Garda officer, who is currently subject of an investigation, has been suspended from duty.

“As this is an ongoing investigation An Garda Siochana will not be making any further comment.

“An Garda Siochana will not be commenting on the identity of the member.”

Last October the Commissioner also made the decision to suspend John Barrett, the civilian head of the Force's HR section, pending a separate investigation.

The Commissioner had to first obtain the permission of the Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to suspend Mr Barrett - as he is a civilian officer attached to the garda.

Mr Barrett came in for strong criticism by Supreme Court Judge Peter Charleton in his report on the Disclosures Tribunal which investigated the treatment of Maurice McCabe.

Mr Justice Charleton described Mr Barrett's testimony as "fluid evidence" with much of it having an "imaginative element to it" and very little of it "came across as a reliving of events".

