'High tides and risk of coastal flooding' - Met Eireann issues weather warning ahead of Storm Brendan

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for 11 counties as the country braces itself for Storm Brendan to hit.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for 11 counties as the country braces itself for Storm Brendan to hit.

The warning - which will come into effect on Monday, has been issued for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 7am to midnight.

Shoppers and their brollies pictured on the Ha’penny Bridge in Dublin.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 11/1/20

Gusts of between 110 to 130kmh are anticipated.

"As Storm Brendan tracks to the northwest of Ireland, southerly winds veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 130 km/h, highest in coastal areas," the forecaster said.



"There is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge."

The Status Orange is also in place for Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford until 3pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country has been issued with a Status Yellow wind warning that will be in place from 7am midnight until midnight that day.

Walkers pictured at the South Bull wall as high winds churn up the sea during high tide.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 11/1/20

Online Editors