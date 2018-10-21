A mother-of-three has issued a plea to the health service to help her young son, who she says has repeatedly mentioned having suicidal thoughts.

‘He’s told me he wishes he was dead’- mother pleads for help from health service for son (6)

Nadine Staunton (27) from Dublin 7 claims that her son Maddix (6) has struggled with his mental and physical health since he was a one-year-old and says she has been “crying out” trying to get help for him.

The desperate young mother is worried her son will harm himself if he is not given the care he needs.

“When he starts having a tantrum, he can be like that for up to 70 minutes. He’s told me, ‘mammy I wish I was dead’ and threatened to jump off the school roof before,” Nadine told Independent.ie.

“He’s only a baby, he doesn’t understand mental health, but he’s told me he wishes he was normal and that he’s going to hurt himself before.

“I’m trying to do my best, but the system is falling back, and he’s stuck at the bottom of it. What if he harms another child, I wouldn’t know what to do if that happened.”

Nadine claims that she has been back and forward with her local GP for help, and that trips to the hospital have yet to result in any diagnosis for her son.

She also claims that she is now planning on going to a private clinic and that she has a spot in a specialised school for her son but are waiting on more doctors' reports.

She said Maddix has expressed similar behavioral characteristics to her when she was a child, and she is worried a string of mental health problems in the family have been passed on to her son.

“I was diagnosed with ADHD as a child, I see counsellors now and it’s under control, but there’s a lot of little things in Maddix that reminds me of myself,” she said.

“My Maddix is the exact same, everyone looks at him like he’s this bold child and my heart is broken for him.”

According to Nadine, Maddix has been hospitalised with pica before- a condition that sees a person eating non-edible items persistently.

“He would eat the cotton out of things. To him it’s comfort but he doesn’t understand it’s self-harming him,” Nadine said.

While Nadine says she has been working alongside his school principal, she is calling on the health service to help Maddix receive a diagnosis so he can attend a special school if needed.

“I’m at a black end of a road, he’s getting worse instead of better. I’m literally crying for help, he's a diamond and he’s lovable but he needs that help.

“He needs to be surrounded by other children like him. I want him properly assessed, I want him to be happy and to know that everything’s going to be ok for him.”

Independent.ie have contacted the HSE for comment.

Online Editors