The father of a man who was injured in a serious accident has spoken about his son's difficulties in progressing with his life almost two years after the incident.

'He's taking up a bed' - family of injured man on difficulties in 'taking the next step' two years after accident

Ronnie Spadaccini’s son Paul de Ferreira (36) sustained serious head injuries in an incident involving a quad bike in Clondalkin, Dublin in October 2016.

Paul was immediately rushed to Tallaght Hospital following the accident, before he was transferred to Beaumont Hospital’s neurological ward for extensive surgery.

According to his father Ronnie, Paul's condition has greatly improved since his admission to the National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH) last November.

However, Ronnie claims they have yet to receive funding to move him elsewhere to "take the next step" and worries he may be taking up a bed that someone else could need.

"At the moment Paul is making great progress and we believe he's ready to take the next step. The next step would be to move him somewhere like Acquired Brain Injury Ireland, where he can get back into the community.

"He's ready to make that step but the funding from the HSE seems to be delayed. At the end of the day, he's holding up a bed. I know Paul would be easily a year waiting to get in there in the first place, and there's probably more people waiting on the list."

According to Ronnie, the situation has been "frustrating" for Paul and the family, who would ultimately like to see their son come home.

"It's affecting everyone, it's affecting Paul most of all, he just wants to get home. The way it is, he's lucky to have survived.

"We take him home every Sunday and bring him back that evening. The NRH have been brilliant but there's only so much they can do."

Ronnie claims that Paul's progressive recovery has "amazed" the family and hospital staff.

"He's come a long way. The NRH seem to be amazed with the progress he's made in the last few months. Originally, they told him they didn’t think they could do much, but they're amazed at the progress he's made.

"While he has progressed, he'll never be the same person he was before. He's a mechanic and we're hoping he can go back and make a living at some stage in his life."

A spokesperson for the NRH said they are unable to comment on individual cases but said there are "in excess of 200 people on the admissions waiting list."

Ronnie expressed concern that his son's delay in transferring may be delaying another patient from receiving the services his son required.

"He's there nearly nine months now, the HSE aren't helping. They're delaying for other patients that need the help more.

"Until Paul gets that funding, he's taking up a bed in the hospital, for a patient that could do with that bed."

A spokesperson for the HSE said they are unable to comment on individual cases.

