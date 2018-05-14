THE devoted mother of a boy who has been given just a five per cent of reaching his seventeenth birthday has vowed she will do “anything in her power to save him”.

'He's such a positive kid, we are going to keep fighting' - mum of boy given just 5pc chance of living to 2021

Slavomir (Slav) Vavro (13) was diagnosed with an extremely rare and aggressive form of cancer, Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, in January.

His heartbroken mother Nadia, who lives in Laytown, Co Meath, told Independent.ie: "We brought him to the hospital at the end of December but he was sent home with a misdiagnosis, but when we returned a few weeks later because the stomach and back pain wouldn’t go away, he got the cancer diagnosis. “It was just devastating, and so hard to hear because that’s your child.”

Nadia, who is also mum to Michaela (23) and Vlad (15) has given up her job as a social worker to care for Slav. He is currently undergoing a 27-week chemotherapy regimen, which will be followed by radiotherapy, Nadia spoke candidly about how difficult it is to see her son's condition deteriorate.

Slave before he became ill

She said: "He used to love hiking, going outside and being in nature and now he has to be at home inside all the time. I have to feed him nearly every hour just so he can gain weight." Nadia and Slav's medical team are looking into pioneering medical trials that are being carried out in the US and she said she will do whatever it takes to help her son.

She has set up a GoFundMe page to help finance his medical fees and it has raised more than €32,000 in just two months. She wrote on the page: "We understand even better now about the treatment that Slav is getting here in Ireland – it is not curative.

"We were told by our oncologist that there is a 5 per cent chance of survival in the next 3 years, there is no cure for Slav in Ireland.

"There are no trials available in Ireland for Slav’s diagnose at all! So our only chance is to access trials in US. "

She continued to tell Independent.ie that her family is overwhelmed by the public's support and generosity.

Nadia noted: “We are so grateful for every euro because it brings us closer to getting the best care for Slav. “And we know whatever we don’t use can be used for future treatments which is reassuring.”

Despite the terrifying situation, Nadia paid tribute to how Slav has stayed incredibly compassionate and caring towards others. “He is just so sweet and humble, he is never angry and has so much love in his heart.

“He is such a lovely, positive and just genuine kid and we are going to keep fighting,” she said proudly. For more information or to donate please visit here

Online Editors