‘He’s a real family man’ – Hungry Joe Biden ordered all-American favourite during last stay in Mayo hotel

Joe Biden at Fitzpatrick&rsquo;s pub in Jenkinstown, Co Louth, during a visit in June 2016. Photo: Arthur Carron Expand
Joe Biden at Fitzpatrick’s pub in Jenkinstown, Co Louth, during a visit in June 2016. Photo: Arthur Carron

Laura Lynott

During Joe Biden’s last visit to Ireland as vice president, he stayed in a Co Mayo hotel with his family and staff and they dined on an American favourite – hamburgers.

Mr Biden visited Ireland in 2016 and was whisked off on a tour by then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny to Dublin, Co Mayo and Co Louth.

