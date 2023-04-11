‘He’s a real family man’ – Hungry Joe Biden ordered all-American favourite during last stay in Mayo hotel

During Joe Biden’s last visit to Ireland as vice president, he stayed in a Co Mayo hotel with his family and staff and they dined on an American favourite – hamburgers.

Mr Biden visited Ireland in 2016 and was whisked off on a tour by then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny to Dublin, Co Mayo and Co Louth.

Despite being rushed off his feet, the then-vice president ensured his grandchildren enjoyed a holiday at the luxurious Mount Falcon Estate, close to his ancestral home in Ballina, Co Mayo.

There, the children went fishing and enjoyed falconry and clay pigeon shooting against a beautiful, lush Co Mayo backdrop for their two-night stay.

If President Biden has an opportunity to stay this time, he could enjoy the peace and quiet in the €620-a-night Wallpool Suite, which has spectacular views overlooking the estate and is decorated with pristine antique furniture.

If he pays a repeat visit, he would be greeted by familiar faces, husband and wife team, owner Alan Moloney and journalist Eibhlín Ní Chonghaile.

Mr Moloney met Mr Biden during his last visit and remembers he returned to the hotel one evening and ordered a very American dinner, prepared by top chef Tom Doyle.

“I remember how busy President Biden’s schedule was,” Mr Moloney said.

“He was out a great deal with Enda Kenny and by the time he arrived back at the hotel, the family were all hungry and everyone wanted hamburgers.”

Joe Biden at a White House Easter event yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Joe Biden at a White House Easter event yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Mr Biden brought his family, including his sisters and grandchildren, with several staff and Mr Moloney said the then vice-president was “really happy” with all the activities provided for the family.

“He’s a real family man,” Mr Moloney said.

“It was his priority that his grandchildren had a vacation and enjoyed themselves.

“He thanked me at the end of the visit.

“President Biden’s such a nice, decent and genuine man. He’s just like the people from Mayo and his heritage matters a great deal to him.

“It’s fantastic he’s coming back to Mayo and the excitement is really building now.”

While in Dublin, there are a number of hotels fit for a king or a president and The Shelbourne is never off that list

The estate is 100 acres, lying on the outskirts of Ballina. The hotel has 32 rooms in the main building and 45 lodges.

During the tour in 2016, Mr Biden also stopped off in Carlingford, Co Louth, where he visited his family’s ancestral grave and visited Lily Finnegan’s pub to meet with relatives and the public.

Mr Biden stayed at the US Ambassador’s residence in the Phoenix Park for the Dublin part of his trip.

The luxurious property, completed in 1776, is surrounded by 62 acres of grounds. The residence is also symbolic of America’s historic relationship with Ireland, as the US was one of the first nations to recognise and forge diplomatic relationships with the Irish Free State.

During his visit this week, if Mr Biden wants to once again stay in Ballina, he could choose the Ice House Hotel on The Quay, where a heritage double room is priced at €380 and is decorated with luxurious Foxford wool rugs and throws, king-size beds, cast-iron baths, and antique sinks.

Or, while in Louth, he could opt to stay in The Four Seasons Hotel and Spa in Carlingford, which is nestled at the foot of the Cooley Mountains and overlooks Carlingford Lough. He could enjoy touring his ancestral home and sleep in comfort for €430 in an executive double room with a spa treatment.

While in Dublin, there are a number of hotels fit for a king or a president and The Shelbourne is never off that list. The five-star hotel would no doubt help President Biden connect with another very famous American. The Princess Grace Suite celebrates one of its most famous former guests, Grace Kelly.

The two-bedroom presidential suite features two marble bathrooms, a separate living room and a dining room with seating for up to eight and a separate pantry. The rate for this luxurious room is around €5,000 a night this month.