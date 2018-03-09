Hero police dog helps save life of woman missing in freezing temperatures

The vulnerable woman had been missing for half a day in freezing conditions before Csacsi the police dog stepped in.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Without doubt one of our police dogs saved a life last weekend, as the beast from the east brought horrendous weather conditions to the province and the majority of people were tucked up warm in their beds, the emergency services were searching the cave hill in minus 4 temps for a high risk missing person.

"Having been missing for 12 hours we were fearing the worst.