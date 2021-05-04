Here’s what beer, wine and spirits will cost after minimum unit pricing

A CAN of beer will cost €1.32 — and no less — when minimum unit pricing (MUP) is implemented.

The proposal goes to Cabinet today, although retail will be allowed a period of adjustment if the health measure is approved by ministers.

It will also mean the standard bottle of wine cannot be sold for less than €7.75.

And a standard bottle of spirits — gin, whiskey, vodka, rum — cannot be sold for under €20. In fact it will have to be priced at a minimum of €20.71.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is seeking the approval of Cabinet for the introduction of the measure, which has already seen steep falls in consumption — and alcohol-related hospitalisations — in Scotland.

It has been in place in Nicola Sturgeon’s jurisdiction for two years, with falls in sales at the lower end of the market.

The powerful scotch whiskey lobby had fought it tooth and nail through the courts.

MUP is already provided for under the Public Health Alcohol Act 2018.

It had been planned to introduce the price floor at the same time as Northern Ireland to prevent market distortions in either jurisdiction — but the North had recently signalled it won’t be ready until 2023, so the South it set to go it alone.

Minister Donnelly said he wishes to see MUP “as soon as possible” in order to reduce the health harms of alcohol use, with hospitalisations in Ireland having lengthened in recent years.

The move will prevent the sale of strong alcohol products at very low prices.

Alcohol consumption levels were at 10.07 litres per person in 2020, representing only a 6.6pc decrease from the 10.86 litres level of consumption in 2019 despite the closures of licensed premises over Covid.

Alcohol consumption has remained at approximately 11 litres per head of the population since 2015.

This means the annual consumption level for every man, woman and child in the country is equivalent to 41 bottles of vodka, 116 bottles of wine or 445 pints at standard strength.

Alcohol is too cheap here, the Government argues, with it possible to consume guideline weekly health limits for €7.48 for a man and €4.84 for a woman.

The Act specifies a minimum price per gram of alcohol of 10c, which would produce the new retail figures. Government insists it will affect “only the cheapest of products sold in the off-licence trade.”

There will be no effect on the price of drink sold in licensed premises when all pubs eventually reopen.