'Her sparkling personality lives on' - mourners at funeral of Georgia (4) asked to wear bright colours after tragedy

Georgia Anne Callan's devastated family has said she was the light of their lives and they want to pay tribute to her with colour and sequins.

Georgia, who was living in Ardclough in Co Kildare, was enjoying a holiday in Marbella, Spain with family members when the tragic accident happened on July 28.

It is understood she drowned in a pool located in a private villa being used by her family.

Local media reported that emergency services received a call at around 10.30am on Saturday.

The girl had been taken from the pool but was said to be unresponsive.

Despite the best efforts of medics on the scene, she passed away.

A notice posted on RIP.ie said that Georgia is "cherished" by her mothers Emeline and Jacqueline, grandparents and extended family and friends.

It said: "Georgia was the light of ours and many other lives...

"We would appreciate, where possible, that you dress cheerfully in a way that would delight the spirit we hold of Georgia in our hearts.

"She loved bright colours (rainbows!) and dresses that twirl out when you spin. Sparkles are never out of place in her presence and will remind us all that her bright, sparkling personality lives on."

Her family has said that "While flowers are certainly welcome in the spirit of joy that Georgia brought us all" they are asking people to support their two chosen charities at this time - As I Am, an autistic-founded autism charity and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Her funeral is due to take place at Newlands Cross Crematorium in Co Kildare on Friday afternoon.

For more information about the charities or to donate, please visit asiam.ie and kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com

Online Editors