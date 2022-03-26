‘Her music has the power to connect us’ – Prince Charles pays tribute to Ashling Murphy as he meets her family

Ashling Murphy’s mother Kathleen braced herself and reached for her son’s hand, holding it tightly as Prince Charles began to speak about her beloved daughter.

In the devastating journey of grief the family of the young teacher have endured since her terrible death in January, this was clearly a moment of deep significance that meant much to them.

Ashling could well have been up on the stage as part of the Comhaltas group performing the music she loved, entertaining the royals during their two-day visit.

Instead, Kathleen and Raymond Murphy, their son Cathal, daughter Amy and Ashling’s boyfriend, Ryan Casey, had a private meeting with Charles and Camilla – which had been especially requested by the British Embassy, in the wake of the outpouring of emotion witnessed in both countries following Ashling’s death.

Cashel had been felt to be the most appropriate point for the meeting, given that musicians from Comhaltas Ceoltóirí would be playing – many of whom had known Ashling from her own playing.

The royals spent 15 minutes with the family offering words of consolation.

Arts Minister Catherine Murphy afterwards told how she had introduced the parties. The Duchess of Cornwall was first to meet the family and was later joined by Prince Charles following his visit to the Rock of Cashel. The minister then left the room as the meeting was private.

It is not known what Charles and Camilla said, but the family appeared uplifted as they took their seats in the Brú Ború theatre for the welcoming ceremony of music and dance which made the prince smile broadly and even tap his foot.

After thanking his hosts for his tremendous visit to Tipperary, he spoke of Ashling.

“Ladies and gentlemen, if I may say so, the responsibility to make a difference rests on us all,” Charles said.

“Last year, my wife called on the entire community – male and female – to dismantle the lies, words and actions that enable so much violence against women.

“In your country and mine, in the intervening year, we have continued to witness appalling attacks.

“Therefore, with profound sorrow and sympathy, perhaps I might be permitted to pay tribute to Ashling Murphy, whose name will not be forgotten, who was taken from us far too soon, and

who I know was a friend to many here, where she performed.

“My wife and I were so enormously touched to have been able to meet her family, who I know are with us here today – and our most special, heartfelt thoughts are with them.

“Her art, your art – the music we have just heard and the dance we have just seen – has a power to connect us that is visceral.

“Words often speak to the mind but music speaks to the heart – and frequently in a deeply moving, almost spiritual way.”

There was prolonged applause after he spoke, as a sign of solidarity with the family, who appeared to be visibly moved.

A Clarence House official said the prince’s words were “particularly powerful” because it is the first time he has addressed the issue of violence against women, while it is a societal issue that is close to Camilla’s heart.

Ms Martin publicly spoke of the solidarity shown by Irish and British people to the bereaved Offaly family.

“I know from speaking with Ashling’s family, that the outpouring of sympathy they have received has been a consolation to them in these last awful few months,” she said.

“Raymond, Kathleen, Cathal, Amy and Ryan – you remain in our thoughts and our prayers.”

Britain's Prince Charles greets members of the public during his visit in Cahir, County Tipperary, Ireland,

Britain's Prince Charles greets members of the public during his visit in Cahir, County Tipperary, Ireland,

Earlier, Charles beat his own drum as he enthusiastically played the bodhrán during a traditional music session in Cahir.

Hundreds of people gathered in the square in Cahir to greet the royal couple, and they were thrilled when both Charles and Camilla walked from the traditional music session on the street of the south Tipperary town to greet members of the gathered crowd.

The Duchess wore a green pinafore dress by Fiona Clare and a green crepe coat by Bruce Oldfield, both British designers.

The heir to the British throne has now visited 18 Irish counties – six in Northern Ireland and now 12 in the Republic.

He said it is his ambition to visit all 32 counties.

Arriving in Cahir amid tight security, the couple were first taken to Cahir Farmers’ Market to meet members of the Tipperary Food Producers Network (TFPN).

They toured the market stalls against the backdrop of Cahir Castle, where Matt Damon filmed part of the medieval epic The Last Duel two years ago. Around the market stalls they met Nora Quirke, who is looking forward to celebrating her 97th birthday this weekend, having successfully battled Covid twice – once before the vaccination programme and once after being jabbed.

They were then treated to a special performance by Cahir Comhaltas under the direction of Michael Harty, and Prince Charles was invited to join on the bodhrán.

After his impromptu performance, a delighted prince was given a rousing cheer by gathered locals.

He proudly recalled his bodhrán playing at Brú Ború in Cashel and commented on his musical efforts at a special Irish heritage centre in London to mark St Patrick’s Day.

After a tour of Cahir Castle – one of Ireland’s most popular locations for film shoots – the couple were taken to the world-renowned Rock of Cashel, where the fog had miraculously cleared just in time for their visit, with the duchess commenting on the beauty of the weather.

They were accorded a bellowing ancient greeting by husband and wife team, Simon O’Dwyer and Maria Cullen O’Dwyer on a pair of Trumpa Mór horns designed in the mid-Iron Age and manufactured in Wales and Ireland, as they were greeted by site supervisor Elaine Moriarty who had also welcomed Queen Elizabeth in 2011.

Then the couple were brought inside the 13th-century gothic cathedral to hear the Cashel Community School Choir sing The Sally Gardens, followed by May the Road Rise to Meet You – a different version of the Irish blessing was sung by the choir during the queen’s visit.

Charles asked them if any of them had sung for his mother, but it turned out they hadn’t.

He was then taken to view Cormac’s Chapel – commenting on the beauty of the frescoes there.

Built in 1127, Cormac’s Chapel is one of the earliest and most complete Romanesque churches in Ireland, and much restoration work has been done by the OPW – particularly on the wall paintings in the chancel, which show part of a scene depicting the baptism of Christ.

Outside, he met the chief conservationist at Cashel, Terri Sweeney Meade, who said he had asked very informed questions, while he also met with retired conservationist Aighleann O’Shaughnessy who had devoted her entire career to Cashel and who met the queen in 2011.

At the bottom of the hill, local school children were delighted to welcome the prince as he walked down.

“He said we put a lot of work into the signs,” said Faye Alice O’Connor (10) from St John the Baptist school.

“He was very nice,” added Leah Zulu (12).