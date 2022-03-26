| 1.2°C Dublin

‘Her music has the power to connect us’ – Prince Charles pays tribute to Ashling Murphy as he meets her family

Royal couple take time to honour teacher after her death

Charles and Camilla join in with the dancers during their visit at the Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Tipperary. Photo: Arthur Edwards/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prince Charles greets members of the public during his visit in Cahir, County Tipperary, Ireland,

Charles and Camilla join in with the dancers during their visit at the Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Tipperary. Photo: Arthur Edwards/Pool via REUTERS

Charles and Camilla join in with the dancers during their visit at the Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Tipperary. Photo: Arthur Edwards/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prince Charles greets members of the public during his visit in Cahir, County Tipperary, Ireland,

Britain's Prince Charles greets members of the public during his visit in Cahir, County Tipperary, Ireland,

Charles and Camilla join in with the dancers during their visit at the Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Tipperary. Photo: Arthur Edwards/Pool via REUTERS

Nicola Anderson and Ralph Riegel

Ashling Murphy’s mother Kathleen braced herself and reached for her son’s hand, holding it tightly as Prince Charles began to speak about her beloved daughter.

In the devastating journey of grief the family of the young teacher have endured since her terrible death in January, this was clearly a moment of deep significance that meant much to them. 

