The mother of a teenage boy who tragically died after a fall from a balcony in Majorca is also mourning the loss of her husband just six weeks ago.

'Her heart is shattered' - mother of boy (14) who died after tragic Spanish balcony fall also mourning loss of her husband just weeks ago

Claire Turley's son Henry fell (14) 20ft from a balcony at Eix Lagotel in the beach resort of Playa de Muro, Majorca, in the early hours of Wednesday.

She reportedly held on to the youngster before he fell in what is the second tragedy to hit the family in weeks.

Claire, who is from Crumlin in Co Antrim, also lost her tattoo artist husband Stephen last month.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it was "providing assistance to the family of an individual in Spain".

Henry died in Son Espases hospital near Palma, around 50km away from the resort on the north east of the island, after succumbing to his injuries in the early hours of yesterday.

It's believed that he suffered head injuries and a punctured lung.

Speaking on behalf of his mother and the rest of the family, Ciara Turley posted a thank you message to everyone who had sent condolences after hearing the news of the boy's passing and added that Claire's "heart is shattered."

She wrote: "Thank you to everybody for sending their love and condolences to Claire and the whole family circle.

"Henry will be very sorely missed."

The post has been shared over 200 times.

In another tribute, a man named Niall Mac said: "Crumlin has lost yet another young man.

"What the Turley family have had to deal with these past six weeks has been horrendous due to the death of the one and only Stevie, but now yet again Claire's world has been turned completely upside down.

"My heart truly goes out to you Claire Turley and Ciara Turley and the rest of your family.

"I've never heard anything quite like this in all my life.

"Stephen, look after him."

Hundreds of comments were left on Facebook with one person saying: "Ciara I am truly devastated for you all my heart is breaking for your beautiful family xx."

Another woman wrote: "Devastating news to hear, can't even begin to imagine how you all feel.

"Sending lots of love xx."

It has been reported that an official at the Civil Guard in Majorca, which is probing the death of the young boy, said: "Everything is pointing towards this incident being the result of an accident, but it is still under investigation."

Stephen Turley was discovered dead at a friend's house in early June.

It is understood that Henry is survived by a brother and a sister.

There have been a number of freak accidents involving fatal falls at hotels in holiday destinations this summer.

The latest death comes just a week after Seaneen McCullough, a nurse at Belfast's Mater Hospital, died in a suspected balcony fall in Turkey.

She is thought to have plunged from her hotel while enjoying a holiday with her partner and son.

Last month Jack Walsh (19) from Co Limerick also died in a fall at a hotel.

He had travelled to Santa Ponsa in Mallorca to join friends on a holiday when the tragic accident occurred in the early hours of June 12.

