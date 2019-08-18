THE family of a woman who has been missing for four days are "extremely concerned for her safety", a garda spokeswoman said today.

THE family of a woman who has been missing for four days are "extremely concerned for her safety", a garda spokeswoman said today.

'Her family are extremely concerned for her safety' - appeal for information about missing woman

Gardai have appealed for information in their search for Natasha Mangan (34).

Natasha has been missing from her home in Kilmainham, Dublin since Wednesday.

She is described as being approximately 5'2 in height and slim built, shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing a blue denim jacket, red v-neck top with blue jeans and runners.

A garda spokeswoman said: "Gardaí and her family are extremely concerned for her safety.

"When last seen Natasha was near Connolly Train station and may have gone to Dun Laoghaire."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666-8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors