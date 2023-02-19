Henry McDonald: Tributes to Belfast journalist who has died aged 57

Tributes have been paid to the Belfast-born journalist and writer Henry McDonald, who has died aged 57.

Mr McDonald was the News Letter’s political editor.

Well-known for his career as the Guardian and Observer’s Ireland correspondent, he also previously wrote for the Belfast Telegraph, Irish Independent and the Irish News, and for a period was security correspondent for BBC Northern Ireland.

He was further a renowned author, having written multiple books on paramilitaries and the Troubles, as well as biographies of David Trimble and Martin McGuinness, and two fiction novels – The Swinging Detective and Two Souls.

The father-of-three lived and worked in England for much of his life, but returned to his home of south Belfast when he became the political editor of the News Letter in 2021.

People from across the political spectrum and media world in Northern Ireland paid their respects to the late journalist.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said he was “greatly saddened” at the news of Mr McDonald’s death.

"Henry was an excellent journalist and one of the most knowledgeable commentators on Northern Ireland politics,” he said.

"I always enjoyed my conversations with a man who was good humoured, insightful and passionate about this place.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long tweeted: “So sorry to learn of the death of Henry McDonald.

“He was a tenacious and perceptive journalist with a quick wit. He will be desperately missed. Thoughts with all his family and friends, grieving his loss.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie also said: “Genuinely sadden to hear that Henry McDonald has passed away. A fantastic journalist, author & friend.”

News Letter editor Ben Lowry said: "We are distraught at the death of Henry, our much loved political editor, at the far too young age of 57.”

He added: "Henry's death leaves a major hole in the paper, and all the staff send their deepest sympathies to his family."

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph in the lead-up to the launch of his novel Two Souls in 2019, Mr McDonald spoke openly about how he had battled cancer the previous year and took a keen interest in reporting on paramilitarism in the 1990s.

"I was very keen to talk to the paramilitaries, who were ignored,” he said.

“One of the things myself and (fellow journalist) Jim Cusack did was regards the UDA and UVF, we felt that loyalists weren't being taken seriously enough.

“But in 1992 they were out killing republicans and it was very frightening. They couldn't be ignored. There had to be contextual and historical reasons why they were doing what they were doing.

“I took a conscious decision that I wanted to talk to these people. And they were astonished that someone from the Irish News wanted to talk to them. But they were actually quite pleased. Obviously I found - and still find - violence abhorrent.

“I was threatened many times by all sides over the years. And it's funny, some of the people who threatened you end up being friendly with you.”