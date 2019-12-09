'Hell on earth' - Family's distress at hearing grandmother's cervical cancer might have been prevented

Bernadette Kiely (64), from Bishopstown in Cork, was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2015, causing her to have severe treatment and side-effects which left her bed-ridden for months.

After learning in recent months she could have been spared the disease, she is now further distressed by the discovery for the first time that she was also the subject of an internal CervicalCheck audit in 2017. She's similarly distressed about a new series of revelations about her care.

Following a request by the family, Health Minister Simon Harris has offered to meet them.

Her daughter Claudia told Independent.ie a reassessment of her mother’s 2009 and 2015 smear tests, carried out as part of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) review, found the 2009 slide result was wrong and instead of low-grade abnormality it should have found high-grade abnormalities.

It said: “Your smear in August 2009 was reported as showing low-grade abnormal cells, but the review found high-grade abnormal cells.”

Claudia said it also uncovered another “missed opportunity”.

She said: “The RCOG review also found that she should have received follow-up care after she attended a colposcopy clinic in 2009.”

The report said: “Given the smear result at the time there did not appear to be adequate follow-up, following the initial low-grade abnormal smear. This might have demonstrated persistent abnormal cells and in turn led to a large loop excision. This would probably have detected underlying precancerous changes.”

However, Ms Kiely has since suffered even more shock at discovering she was part of another internal audit carried out by CervicalCheck in 2017.

“It was only when our solicitor Caoimhe Haughey sought my mother’s medical records that this came to light.”

Discrepancy

The newly released CervicalCheck document involved a letter dated July 2017 which was sent to the colposcopy clinic in St Finbarr’s Hospital in Cork from the former CervicalCheck clinical director Grainne Flannelly.

It referred to a review of how Ms Kiely was cared for at the colposcopy clinic prior to her diagnosis of cancer.

It referred to the value of having a multi-disciplinary discussion where “there is a discrepancy between cytology and colposcopy findings”.

It said: “Please ensure this is added to Ms Kiely’s medical record. If open disclosure is indicated in this case, please follow local hospital guidelines.”

Ms Kiely’s daughter said this should have been disclosed to her mother.

She questioned how Taoiseach Leo Varadkar could give an apology in the Dáil while there was non-disclosure in relation to this document.

It is not clear what the audit found. Solicitor Ms Haughey said this raised serious questions about what CervicalCheck and the National Screening Service knew and it could potentially have implications for other women.

The HSE said it did not comment on individual cases.

