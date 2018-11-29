Motorists are being advised to use caution on Irish roads this morning as the wet weather continues, with heavy traffic reported across the country this morning.

Heavy traffic reported nationwide as motorists urged to 'slow down' on wet roads

"Roads are wet in parts of Munster and Leinster this morning. When driving in wet conditions, slow down and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the one in front," an AA Roadwatch spokesperson said.

Traffic on the M1 and East Wall Rd in Dublin is reported to be very heavy this morning.

The southbound bore of the Port Tunnel was being metered this morning due to heavy volumes heading towards the Port, AA Roadwatch reports.

The traffic restrictions have since been lifted but long delays remain.

Wet weather this morning, drive to the conditions & keep an eye for

pedestrians

cyclists

kids travelling to school



Overnight, Kilbarrack firefighters responded to a road traffic collision #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/Dc9GIg9hSL — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) November 29, 2018

On the M50 northbound, traffic is down to one lane at J6 Blanchardstown as gardai deal with a collision.

In Cork, a multi-vehicle crash on the N71 northbound before The Viaduct Inn is causing delays on approach.

Traffic is also very slow heading towards the city on the N20 Commons Rd from the Blackpool area.

Gardai have also dealt with a a crash on the Blarney/Tower Rd (R617), with flooding an issue in the area this morning.

Meanwhile in Galway, the Tuam Road is busy towards the city through Rockmount. Further along, there are also delays reported from Castlegar to the Bóthar na dTreabh junction.

The warning comes as commuters awake to surface water on many roads this morning, with heavy rain expected to continue later today.

The latest forecast shows that rain in the east will clear this morning and become scattered with some sunny spells, but showers are expected to become more widespread during the afternoon.

The scattered showers will continue tonight with lowest temperatures between 4 and 7 degrees.

Online Editors