Coats, hats and brollies will prove vital attire this weekend as Ireland's wet autumn is set to get even wetter.

'Heavy showers, with a risk of hail and thunder' - washout weekend weather forecast

Met Eireann said the country is heading for further spells of heavy rain, with thunder and the risk of hail in some places.

Today and tomorrow will see the heaviest of the rain, and while Sunday should enjoy drier spells, it will also feature showers in many parts of the country.

Met Eireann forecaster Liz Walsh said pedestrians and motorists should prepare for challenging conditions.

"Friday will be another showery day, especially across central and southern parts of the country," she said.

"Many of the showers will again be heavy, with a risk of hail and thunder."

Temperatures will hover between 10C and 13C.

"Dublin, parts of the east coast and Ulster will see heavy showers on Friday night which will persist into Saturday," Ms Walsh added.

"There will be scattered showers throughout most of Saturday, though some areas will enjoy sunny spells."

The heaviest of the show- ers are forecast for east Leinster.

"A dry day is in prospect on Sunday with long spells of autumnal sunshine," Ms Walsh said.

However, Dublin and parts of Leinster will be at risk of showers, some of them quite heavy, throughout the day.

Sunday night will bring a risk of frost in some inland areas, with overnight temperatures set to drop to between 0C and 4C.

"The current indications for Monday suggest a dry day countrywide with variable cloud amounts and good sunny spells after a cool and crisp start," Ms Walsh said.

Spells of sunshine are also likely on Tuesday.

Because of the large amounts of rainfall over the past week, Irish Water Safety has urged people to exercise care near streams, rivers and lakes as many waterways are swollen to flood levels.

Gardai are also advising motorists to drive carefully.

