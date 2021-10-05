Met Éireann has issued a heavy rainfall advisory for ten counties in the west of the country as they warned of the danger of localised flooding.

The national forecaster says a band of rain will approach from the Atlantic and will stall over the western half of the country on Thursday and Friday.

Met Eireann says the weather system will lead to persistent and heavy falls of rain in places.

The forecaster says this may result in some river flooding as well as localised surface flooding.

The national weather service has confirmed that the advisory will be updated on Wednesday morning and further warnings may be issued.