| 13.3°C Dublin

latest Heavy rain and flood warning for ten western counties

Woman walking in the rain Expand

Close

Woman walking in the rain

Woman walking in the rain

Woman walking in the rain

Paul Hyland

Met Éireann has issued a heavy rainfall advisory for ten counties in the west of the country as they warned of the danger of localised flooding.

The national forecaster says a band of rain will approach from the Atlantic and will stall over the western half of the country on Thursday and Friday.

Read More

Met Eireann says the weather system will lead to persistent and heavy falls of rain in places.

The forecaster says this may result in some river flooding as well as localised surface flooding.

The national weather service has confirmed that the advisory will be updated on Wednesday morning and further warnings may be issued.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy