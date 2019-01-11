A young woman killed in a road accident in Co Donegal yesterday evening was a teacher and former Mary from Dungloe contestant.

A young woman killed in a road accident in Co Donegal yesterday evening was a teacher and former Mary from Dungloe contestant.

'Heaven has surely gained the most stunning angel' - tributes paid to teacher killed in road collision

Dawn Croke, was tragically killed in an incident close to St Crona's National School in Dungloe at approximately 6.30pm.

Ms Croke, who was aged in her 30s, was a teacher at the local Rosses Community School.

Her father Tony, is still a teacher at the popular school in the heart of West Donegal.

The school remains closed today as a mark of respect.

A notice sent to all pupils at the school read: "Rosses Community School will be closed tomorrow due to a bereavement in the school community.

"Our condolences to the family. The school will be open from 9.30am for support for all member of the school community."

Ms Croke was fatally injured when she was struck by a car, she was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

A 6-year-old girl was also injured and was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

A full investigation into the tragedy has been launched and members of the Garda forensics team are expected to arrive at the scene this morning.

Ms Croke was from a very popular local family who was steeped in the local community and the local music scene.

Members of the local Mary from Dungloe organisation last night paid tribute to Ms Croke who was the 2008 Dungloe Mary.

A spokesperson for the Mary from Dungloe committee said: "We are asking committee members and Mary’s past and present to join us for a guard of honour at Dawn’s funeral."

Shocked friends paid tribute to Ms Croke on the Mary From Dungloe Facebook page.

One woman wrote: "Heaven has surely gained the most stunning angel of all."

Another said: "Can't believe this tragic news - shocking sad - rest in peace Dawn, sleep tight."

A spokesman for the Gardai press office confirmed "Gardaí are investigating a fatal traffic collision at Chapel Road, Dungloe, Co. Donegal at 6.30pm on 10th January 2018.

"A woman in her 30s was fatally injured when she was struck by a car. A 6-year-old girl was also injured and has been taken to University Hospital Letterkenny. The driver of the car was not injured."

Online Editors