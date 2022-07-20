Heartless pimp ‘Mucky’ Martin Heaney exploited string of troubled women and threatened any who tried to escape his clutches

Prolific pimp Martin Heaney knew which women to target for his prostitution ring.

They were all vulnerable and in most cases estranged from their families.

At least two came from the care system. One had survived a violent, abusive relationship that left her in hospital.

Heaney, known as ‘Mucky Marty’, pleaded guilty to almost half of the 62 charges against him in November last year. That came after a protracted police investigation into the predator’s activities, but Heaney’s deviant sexual behaviour was well documented as going back decades.

The former bus driver, originally from Andersonstown in west Belfast, set up a cleaning business more than 20 years ago as a cover for his then planned sex empire.

He lured women who were desperate for extra cash with the promise of a perfectly legitimate job, before coercing them into sex work.

In 2013, he was convicted at Craigavon Crown Court of engaging in sexual activity and indecent exposure in front of two young girls.

Heaney targeted his victims after finding them on Facebook, where the schoolgirls advertised a charity car wash at an Orange Hall in 2010.

He messaged them and offered to pay them £30 if they cleaned his taxi.

After luring the 15-year-old and 16-year-old into his car, he drove them to a secluded area and performed a sex act in front of them.

He then threw £25 at the frightened girls, saying: “That’s easy money.”

Heaney, who had two previous convictions for exposing himself, was caught after the mother of one of the girls reported him.

Despite it being his third such offence, he avoided jail and was placed on the sex offenders’ register for five years, banned from working with children and ordered to take part in a therapy programme.

Once described in court as running a business akin to the “Deliveroo of sex”, Heaney pleaded guilty to a catalogue of charges last November, including human trafficking, controlling prostitution and voyeurism.

In the beginning, he used classified adverts in newspapers to lure in his victims but later exploited social media.

He targeted troubled young women, some of whom were in financial distress, while others developed drug habits.

While some knew they were being recruited for sex work, others were told they would be dancing and stripping but were later pimped out to have unprotected sex with multiple men.

They were also filmed, at times without their knowledge, with the recordings used for the pimp’s gratification.

Heaney registered a number of legitimate businesses in his name, including Fantasy Entertainments, which offered strippers for stag-dos.

He also registered a company called Angels 2 Devils Entertainment, again legally offering strippers for parties while using the business as a front for criminality.

The company was registered to a one-bedroom flat on the Upper Lisburn Road in the south of Belfast.

He would demand sex off the women as part of his ‘payment’, as well as keeping up to 50pc of their earnings.

Heaney advertised his victims on escort sites, arranged appointments and drove them to meet men on both sides of the border.

He would also take them to his house in Dromore, Co Down, to have sex with customers.

Others he would take to a ‘sex cinema’ in Dublin where they would have sex with more than one man at a time.

An earlier court hearing was told when one of the women stopped working for him, she was paid a visit by three men who “shoved” their way into her house and told her not to use any of his contacts.

His reputation for threatening anyone who tried to escape his clutches was known. It kept many of the young women in his grip long after they were “burned out” by the degrading sexual exploitation.

His reputation instilled fear into the women who he was exploiting. Some were just teenagers when they met Heaney.

He raked in a fortune via his victims — an order to seize £150,000 in cash from a bank account in his name was lodged by the prosecution.

Twelve of his victims cooperated with the police investigation, but there are thought to be dozens more who were too afraid to come forward.

One of the young women who he used for his sexual gratification later took her own life.

Others were said to be broken by their time in his clutches, self-medicating with increasingly harder drugs to block out the trauma.

Detective Inspector Rachel Miskelly, who headed up the biggest-of-its-kind investigation, said the police had “unearthed a series of despicable offences”.

“The women have been controlled, used and treated appallingly,” she added.

The detective also praised those women who came forward.

Heaney boasted that he would become Ireland’s most successful pimp, saying he intended to make millions from the prostitution ring he developed on both sides of the border.

From a wannabe Hugh Hefner to a sleazy old man who has been abandoned by his former associates, he will now be released with his sentence served on remand.

In reality, he was a monster who groomed young women for his sexual and financial gratification.

The court was told he was a model prisoner. Sources say he rarely left his cell and avoided contact with many of his fellow inmates.

Prison sources say that in the two years and nine months he spent behind bars, he did not have a single visitor.

Subject to a human trafficking order under new legislation that was passed earlier this year, Heaney will be strictly supervised in the community.

Now aged 60, he is not to enter into a relationship without first telling the woman about his past, and he must also inform the authorities.

In addition, he is not allowed to have any woman other than a relative in his car.

As for his victims, many still suffer from the impact of his actions to this day and are considered extremely vulnerable, while others have tried to rebuild their lives.

He may be back on the streets, but given the intense scrutiny of his movements by the authorities, Heaney is unlikely to ever be back in business.



