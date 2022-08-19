Heartbroken daughter reveals her dad may never walk again following horror crash in Co Louth

The daughter of a Belfast man who was involved in a road traffic collision in Co Louth has revealed he may be in a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

Kirsty Anne Allen (24) explained her 52-year-old dad Thomas ‘Tucker’ Allen had been picking up sister Steffi and her fiancé Alex from Dublin Airport on August 5 following a trip in Europe.

During the drive back near Drogheda, Kirsty said one of the car’s tyres blew out, resulting in the vehicle spinning off the road, flipping three times and leaving Thomas with multiple serious injuries, including to his spinal cord and a broken collarbone.

Miraculously, Steffi and Alex were both unharmed, but dad Thomas was taken to the Mater Hospital in Dublin for treatment.

As well as painstaking surgery and an anticipated long recovery time, the Shankill Road family has also been left with a raft of medical and accommodation bills, with mum Mikala having stayed by her husband’s side throughout.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph after she set up a fundraising campaign to help her father, Kirsty said the support the family have received from the community has been “incredible”.

“My sister and her fiancé had no injuries. That is the thing that is most shocking and scary,” Kirsty said.

“The surgeons could not believe there were other people in that car due to the extent of daddy's injuries.

“Although he would rather have been injured himself if it stopped any harm to Steffi and Alex. That is just the kind of person he is.

“He had to undergo a 10-and-a-half-hour spinal surgery due to fractured bones in his neck and nerve damage. Then he also had surgery on his collarbone, with his right arm also completely mangled.

“We aren't sure about mobility for the rest of his life, it is just a case of waiting. However, doctors have said he’s going to be in a wheelchair probably for the rest of his life, but we are just so grateful he is still here.”

On Wednesday, Thomas was also told his stay in hospital would be further extended after doctors discovered a blood clot in his lungs, meaning the man remains away from his Belfast home.

Despite the days of turmoil which Kirsty said has left the family “in shock”, she explained her father’s spirits are “very high” and his determination to make a recovery “strong” - helped by his Christian faith.

“The hospital is being amazing and my mummy wanted to pay her own tribute to all the staff at the Mater Hospital Dublin who have been so wonderful and treated them so well,” Kirsty added.

“Dad is a man of God, he has been a church man all his life. He is one of the best people alive, that is why we just can't believe it has happened to him.

“He couldn’t have got through this without God and his faith. He has really high spirits at the moment and is doing as well as he can.”

The family’s fundraiser has raised over £4,000 to support the family in the weeks and months after Thomas returns home.

Explaining they are a “low-income family struggling with the cost-of-living", Kirsty said she isn’t surprised people on the Shankill have rallied to support the man.

“Financially we don’t know how we are going to cope, but the community here is so good. The Shankill would know mum and dad really well and all the people on the road are brilliant.

“We appreciate all the support so far and everyone checking up on us as a family.”

Donations to the Allen family’s campaign can be made by searching Team Allen on GoFundMe