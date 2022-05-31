Heartbroken Amy Huberman says final goodbye to her father

Amy Huberman and family at the Kaddish of her father, Harold Huberman. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

GRIEF stricken Amy Huberman comforted her mother Sandra and brothers Paul and Mark by walking arm in arm as they said a heartbreaking goodbye to her father Harold today.

The actress’s 84-year-old father passed away four days after his birthday and had a traditional Jewish Kaddish ceremony this afternoon at a funeral home in Blackrock in south Dublin.

Amy’s husband Brian O’Driscoll helped carry the coffin into the hearse before it was removed to Shanganagh cemetery.

Mourners included comedian Deirdre O’Kane, actors Lawrence Kinlan and Leigh Arnold, and Stanley Townsend, father of actor Stuart Townsend.

Amy and Brian’s three children, Sadie (9), Billy (7) and Ted (1), were also in attendance.

The three Huberman siblings all sported dark sunglasses, with Amy wearing a black coat, black trousers and white blouse while clutching a black handbag, with her brothers and husband dressed in black suits, white shirts and black ties.

Amy (43) described her father in recent days as “gorgeous, kind, courageous, clever, very, very funny and all round total messer Dad”.

“He taught me so many important life lessons, too many to mention.”

Her father suffered from Parkinson’s disease and passed away in a Dublin nursing home.

Amy is the middle child of three siblings and the only daughter.

Her dad was born in London to a Polish Jewish family after her grandfather fled from Poland to Britain shortly before World War I to avoid persecution.

Her mother Sandra is from Co Wexford and Amy was raised Catholic.

Keen to find out more about her family history, Amy previously paid a visit to Auschwitz concentration camp.

At her 2010 nuptials to Brian (43) in Co Leitrim, his rugby pals even did the Wedding Hora with her, a popular Jewish tradition.

The actress and author previously spoke about father’s illness, maintaining how she felt like his ill health had robbed him of time with his grandchildren and how they were upset not being able to see him during lockdowns as it separated her loving family unit.

“The one thing that has kind of affected me the most in the last few years is my dad’s illness and his ill health and again because he has been such a huge – like every parent – a huge part of my life and a real foundation of me as a person,” she previously said on Doireann Garrihy’s Laughs of Your Life podcast.

“He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s probably nine years ago at this stage and he’s had really bad health over the last two years, which has been really sh*t because of Covid. He is in full-time care at the moment. I haven’t been able to see him a huge amount, but we can now but that’s been really hard.

“It has separated my family unit. Because it had to. It’s been a real slow drawn-out process where his ill health has robbed him of time at this particular time with his grandkids. So that has been my no laughing matter.

“I’ve had this luxury time with my kids and my husband and that has been lovely, but the flipside is of being robbed of time with them when I feel like there isn’t endless time left. So that has been really, really hard and I get so emotional about it.”