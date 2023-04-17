| 10°C Dublin

Heartbreak for David Byrne’s mother Sadie ahead of Regency murder trial verdict as sister dies

Lisa Thompson was the sister of Sadie Byrne and the mother of gangster Freddie Thompson

Sadie Byrne, mother of the late David Byrne and sister of Lisa Thompson Expand

Ken Foy and Patrick O'Connell

The mother of Regency Hotel murder victim David Byrne has been left heartbroken ahead of the verdict in her son’s murder trial today after the death of her sister at the weekend.

Lisa Thompson – the mother of convicted gangland murderer Freddie Thompson – died on Sunday morning, senior sources have confirmed.

