Heartbreak as Limerick man (43) dies following fall from balcony in South Africa

Tributes have been paid to a Limerick man who tragically died following a fall from a balcony in South Africa.

The community in Limerick City and Na Piarsaigh GAA are "in shock" following the tragic death Enda Kiely (43) on Saturday July 27.

Mr Kiely, originally from Limerick, died following a fall from a balcony in Cape Town, South Africa, where he lived with his fiancée Christine Duvenhage, who he was set to marry in November.

The Limerick man moved away in his 20s and has worked all over the world since. Working as a subsea engineer, Mr Kiely has worked in Turkey, Korea, Melbourne, Australia and China.

According to local Councillor Olivia O'Sullivan, Mr Kiely was an outgoing member of the community in Limerick City prior to moving away. She told the Independent.ie that the community are devastated as they process his untimely death.

"I'm shocked. I only heard the news yesterday and pieced it together that it was Enda. It's a huge shock to the community around here," she said.

"God, he's my own age. We're all still processing it. Everyone is just reeling with the shock of it. I'll have to find words, I don't have any now. His family are really well known. They're part of the furniture here and everyone will be devastated."

Mr Kiely, a promising hurler in his youth, helped Na Piarsaigh, now one of Ireland's most successful hurling clubs, to reach the Limerick Senior Championship for the first time in 1994.

A free taker and forward for the then-progressing team he has been described as being an important figure in the history of the club. In 1995, Mr Kiely was part of an u21 hurling county championship winning team and he also lined out for Na Piarsaigh's first-ever senior team. He was still u21 when they repeated their success at that level two years later.

Na Piarsaigh Public Relations Officer, Derek Giltenan, said that the club are in shock at the loss of their former member.

"It's absolutely devastating, I mean Jesus Christ he's only early 40s," he said.

"It is shocking news. His dad is a massive member of the club, as is his mam. Enda would have always come back when he was home. He always came back and visited and had a few pints with the lads.

"He was part and parcel of the whole thing, when we first went senior he was one of the man lads there. It's just shocking to be totally honest with you. You're never ready for news like that.

"He had been gone, he worked abroad a lot so we didn't see a whole lot of him but when he was home he came to visit and they would often be down in the club and have a few drinks, so when he was home he was definitely active around the place."

Mr Kiely's father Bill and mother Ann have travelled to South Africa to be with their son's fiancée while the Limerick man also survives by sister Mairead and brothers Liam and Senan.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be made.

Donna Gill, a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs, confirmed Mr Kiely's tragic death for the Independent.ie.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is aware of the case and providing consular assistance,” she said.

Online Editors