‘Hearing the air ambulance flying overhead used to fill me with dread, now I know it’s the sound of hope’

Pat and Bernie O'Connor after presenting a cheque to the Irish Community Air Ambulance at the ambulance base in Rathcoole, Co Cork. Photo: David Keane.

The heartbroken parents who lost their teenage son, a Cork U-21 football star, in a road traffic collision have raised an astonishing €38,000 in his memory for the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

Bernie and Pat O'Connor from Banteer in north Cork launched a virtual fundraiser in the hope of raising €2,000 for the ICAA - but were astounded when their appeal soared to an eventual total of €38,000.

Their son Rory (19) - who was a hugely talented sportsman - died in a road traffic collision in February 2011.

Rory was a star player with Banteer/Lyre GAA Club and had represented Duhallow U-20, Cork U-21 and Tralee IT football teams.

His parents wanted to do something to mark what would have been Rory's 30th birthday - and decided on a coffee morning for the ICAA.

It was planned for November 9 but had to be switched to a virtual event because of Covid-19 restrictions.

They asked people to donate the price of a coffee and sticky bun. They were shocked when they reached their €2,000 target in just over two hours.

Bernie and Pat visited the ICAA base and handed over a cheque for €37,784 to chief executive Micheál Sheridan in memory of Rory.

In the 72 hours since the donation, a further €400 has been given.

“We want to say a huge thank you to the 865 donors," Bernie said.

"People gave with their hearts, it feels like everyone who heard about it donated and amazingly we’re still receiving donations.

“We picked the Irish Community Air Ambulance because we’re on the flight path. I used to be filled with dread every time I heard the helicopter overhead, thinking about whoever was in trouble.

"Since I visited the base and met the crew I feel much more positive. I now believe the helicopter is the sound of hope, bringing advanced paramedics to the scene and taking patients to the hospital that best suits their needs.

“It is wonderful to think that Rory’s legacy is living on, that he is still making a difference and will facilitate many air ambulance taskings in the weeks and months ahead,” she added.

The ICAA said the donation will make a big difference.

“I want to say a big thank you to the O’Connor family and to everyone near and far who donated," Mr Sheridan said.

"We have received great support from Banteer and the people of north Cork since day one and we are forever grateful.

“We’re not government-funded so we rely on donations and fundraisers like this to bring hope to people in emergency situations. We’re called to the most serious incidents, often in rural and isolated locations.

"Each mission costs approximately €3,500 which means that not only have you remembered a remarkable young man but you have also funded at

least 10 of our future missions.”

ICAA is Ireland’s first and only charity-funded HEMS Air Ambulance. It works in partnership with the National Ambulance Service and is tasked to respond to serious incidents and medical emergencies from its base in Rathcoole in north Cork.

It has responded to more than 1,200 missions since it was established in July 2019.

