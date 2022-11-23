Health workers demand three outstanding pay rises in cost of living warning letter to HSE

Healthcare workers have demanded that three outstanding wage increases are paid before Christmas as “they too are suffering from the cost of living crisis”.

In a letter to the HSE today, the staff panel of health unions, which include Siptu, the INMO, Fórsa, IMO, MLSA, Unite, Connect and the Craft Group of Unions, says the failure to pay the salary hikes is “yet another example of the hands-off approach treatment” of the HSE and state-funded organisations.

The letter says the arrears are due under the Building Momentum agreement between the Government and its employees.

It said unions received an email from the HSE national employment relations service to say 1pc due under sectoral bargaining talks that ended this summer will be paid prior to Christmas.

It was also confirmed that a 3pc increase in basic pay, agreed in a recent revision of the deal that is backdated to February 2 this year, will also be paid before Christmas.

However, it said it was not confirmed if arrears of the increase in premium pay will be paid.

It said another 1pc due from October 1 this year will not be paid until next year.

“This is entirely unacceptable to the unions given that the national agreement provides for payment on these dates and that the civil and public service have received their payments,” it says.

“The National Joint Council Unions are therefore seeking an urgent meeting with you to discuss this matter and to ensure that all healthcare workers are paid in full for all outstanding monies due to them under agreements prior to Christmas 2022.”

If says if this is not forthcoming and delivered the unions will regard it as a breach of Building Momentum.

The letter says the dispute would be referred to the Public Services Advisory Group and there would be further campaigning to ensure that healthcare workers are “treated fairly”.