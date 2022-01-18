| 1.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Health trusts struggle as 4,000 off work due to Covid

Emergency plans implemented to protect critical services during latest wave of pandemic

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann. Photo: David Young Expand

Close

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann. Photo: David Young

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann. Photo: David Young

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann. Photo: David Young

Ciaran O'Neill

More than 8,000 health staff in Northern Ireland were off work last week with just over half of the absences linked to Covid.

As a result, health trusts have implemented their emergency plans in response to the pressures they are facing during the latest Covid wave.

Most Watched

Privacy