Health trusts struggle as 4,000 off work due to Covid

More than 8,000 health staff in Northern Ireland were off work last week with just over half of the absences linked to Covid.

As a result, health trusts have implemented their emergency plans in response to the pressures they are facing during the latest Covid wave.

Figures released by the five health trusts in Northern Ireland show a total of 8,148 people were off work during the end of last week. Of these absences, 4,350 were linked to either confirmed Covid cases or people having to isolate because they were a close contact of someone with the disease.

The five health trusts employ a total of around 69,000 people.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust was the worst affected, with 18pc (2,155) of its staff off work on Thursday, January 13.

Staff absences at the other health trusts were: Western Health and Social Care Trust (January 14) — 1,177; Belfast Health and Social Care Trust (January 12) — 1,965; South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust (January 13) — 1,361: and Southern Health and Social Care Trust (January 13) — 1,490.

Dr Cathy Jack, chief executive of the Belfast Trust, said the pressure on their services was “relentless”.

She revealed the Trust has initiated its Business Continuity Plan in response to the situation. Such plans are used to allow organisations to continue to deliver critical services in the event of a significant disruption to “normal working”.

“This is the best way to deliver the most essential services in the next few weeks,” she said.

“It allows us to better prepare and anticipate the challenges when the peak of the Omicron surge is expected and that will also entail how we balance the pressures in the system and better serve the needs of the public.

“This means that there will be some services like routine outpatients which will downturn to free up staff like nurses and other staff to further protect essential services for those most in need.

“We have given a commitment to our staff and our patients that we will protect our emergency services.”

A spokesperson for the South Eastern Trust said it also currently has a Business Continuity Plan in place.

“We have also developed a Winter Preparedness Plan which is aimed at the pressures caused by the current wave of the Covid-19 pandemic,” they said.

“This also takes account of winter pressures which we experience each year with a particular focus on surge activity and impacts of potential increased staff absence.

“We have activated our Command and Control arrangements at Bronze, Silver and Gold levels within the organisation and there are daily and, where necessary, more frequent meetings at all levels to monitor and respond to the evolving situation.”

A spokesperson for the Western Trust said management teams were meeting daily to plan for the current difficulties.

“The entire health and social care system is under enormous strain at the moment with an increase in patients hospitalised due to Covid-19 infection and the number of outbreaks of Covid-19 in the community,” they said.

“These have been compounded by normal winter pressures, when flow of patients through our hospitals is critically important.

“Given the transmission rates of the Omicron variant, it is not surprising that staff absences have been a particular feature of this surge, and many more staff have been self-isolating and unwell due to Covid-19

“Our Corporate, Hospital and Community Incident Management teams meet on a daily basis to focus on the day-to-day planning and operational management of the situation, including activation of business continuity measures for priority services where that is necessary during this particularly difficult period.”

A Southern Trust spokesperson said they had implemented its “winter/Covid surge plan” in response to the pandemic pressures.

“A further addendum and operational contingency plan was also developed prior to Christmas to prepare for the additional impact of the community transmission of the Omicron variant and contingency plans specifically to consider the ongoing resulting impact on staff absence levels.

“All operational directorates have in place ‘live’ escalation and contingency plan arrangements at local service level.”

Brendan Whittle, director of Social Care and Children with the Health and Social Care Board, said staff absences across hospital and social care services are having a “significant impact” on hospital discharges throughout Northern Ireland.

“Many of our hospitals are working beyond capacity at present with many very ill patients waiting for hospital beds,” he said.

“Bed pressures continue, driven by traditional winter illnesses and widespread coronavirus infection.

“While many patients in emergency departments wait for beds, other patients who are medically fit have had their discharge from hospital delayed.

“There are a range of reasons for delayed discharge from hospital. For example, some patients may be waiting to transfer to a Trust facility for rehabilitation; there can be delays in assessment and acceptance by care homes due to outbreaks of coronavirus and there can be delays in transport and the practical arrangements for patients leaving hospital.

“We are working closely with our colleagues in the Health and Social Care Trusts, care home and domiciliary care sector to help support hospital discharges.”

Figures released by the Department of Health on Friday showed 262 people were waiting to be admitted to a hospital in Northern Ireland.

Nine of the country’s 12 hospitals are currently working at or beyond capacity. Only Downe Hospital in Downpatrick, Lagan Valley Hospital and Causeway Hospital in Coleraine had space to admit patients.

The figures from the department showed there were a total of 368 people being treated in hospitals for a Covid-related illness.

As of Friday, just six of the 96 intensive care beds in Northern Ireland were unoccupied.

Of the 90 patients being treated in intensive care, 30 were being treated for a Covid-related illness, with 25 of these patients being ventilated.

The intensive care units at four of Northern Ireland’s acute hospitals — Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, Causeway Hospital in Coleraine, Craigavon Area Hospital and the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald — are currently working at capacity levels. There were three intensive care beds available on Friday at Antrim Area Hospital, with one bed available at each of the City and Royal Victoria hospitals in Belfast and the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

On Friday, the department said there were 215 confirmed Covid outbreaks at care homes in Northern Ireland.

It is understood the majority of Covid cases in connection with care homes are related to staff members, further increasing the pressures on the workforces within the care sector.

It emerged last week that the Department of Health has written to the Ministry of Defence to request military support to help the health service deal with the ongoing Covid-19 pressures.

It is understood that upwards of 100 military personnel have been requested by Health Minister Robin Swann.

The Department of Health has confirmed it has requested assistance and is now awaiting a final decision by the Ministry of Defence in London.

A health department spokesperson said: “Our health and social care system is under severe pressure.

“The current pressures involve a number of factors including Covid and wider winter pressures on services and Covid-related staff absences”.

Mr Whittle urged families of patients fit to leave hospital to help ease the current pressures facing the health service.

“If you are a family member, please do all you can to support your loved one to leave hospital as soon as possible. If you are waiting for domiciliary care and your care arrangements are not immediately available, please talk to the hospital staff, please step down to a care home, your fees will be waived and please leave hospital so that we can free up vital beds,” he said.