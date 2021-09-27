Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to unveil plan to tackle care backlogs left in wake of Covid-19 pandemic

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is set to explain how the health authorities will address growing queues for care caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the cyber-attack earlier this year.

Mr Donnelly has pledged to marshal the Health Department, the Health Service Executive, and the National Treatment Purchase Fund, to work on a new waiting list plan between now and the end of this year.

This will set a deadline of 10 days for health problems to be diagnosed, and treatment deadlines of 10 weeks for resultant outpatient care, with 12 weeks for inpatient care.

The three health authorities are also working on a longer-term care plan in line with the aims set out in the Sláintecare reform programme agreed by all the political parties at Leinster House.

Health officials said the minister is planning to set up a task force to advance these actions and has consulted other parties engaged in health care.

Mr Donnelly has said that planning for this post-Covid-19 health package has been underway for some time.

The Health Minister said that €236m in daily spending and €40m in capital investment have been provided for the 2021 winter care health plan.

This includes putting 900 extra hospital beds in place by year’s end and hiring an extra 6,000 health care staff, including doctors, nurses, therapists and other grades.



