Health expert warns against birthday parties and playdates

Schools may have returned but children and young people should not be mixing with others outside of school time, according to a specialist in public health medicine.

Dr Sean Denyer, from the Department of Public Health HSE in the North East, also said that with a return to the normality of the daily school routine, “it is important that we do not also see a return to playdates, car-pooling, coffee gatherings and birthday parties”.

He warned: “These social gatherings are unfortunately contributing to the spread of Covid-19 among children, young people and subsequently in schools.”

Dr Denyer said the classroom was a controlled environment with hand hygiene, physical and seating arrangements, as well as “appropriate ventilation and environmental cleaning”.

“School staff wear face coverings and secondary school students wear face coverings – unless exempt for health reasons. Secondary-school students should wear a face covering on transport to and from school.”

He said that schools had been doing “a heroic job” during the coronavirus pandemic and parents and carers could help to support them to decrease the number of Covid-19 cases in their region.

“We need now, more than ever, to continue to follow the public health guidelines and keep everyone safe,” Mr Denyer said.

“Children and young people should not be mixing with others outside of school time.

“Please talk to your child or young person about the importance of not gathering in groups and of adhering to public health advice.”

The HSE also said it was advising parents and carers not to organise parties, sleepovers and visits to other people’s houses, and to be conscious of public health guidelines during school runs and pick-ups at school gates.

Irish Independent