A tourist who tragically died alongside his partner in a freak accident has been remembered as a "a very happy person who loved life."

'He would want us to remember his smile and jokes' - family pay tribute to tourists killed at Kerry beauty spot

Normand Larose (62) and Rosalyn Joy Few (64) were killed yesterday afternoon in an accident involving a horse and cart at the Gap of Dunloe in Co Kerry.

The couple had travelled from their home in Phoenix, Arizona to Ireland at Easter with Ms Few's daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren for a family holiday and were staying in the Killarney area. Mr Larose, who is originally from Quebec in Canada, will be sorely missed by those who knew him, his niece Maude Larose told Independent.ie.

She said: "My uncle was a very happy person who loved life very much. "He always took care of the people he loved, the whole family is shocked by this tragedy.

American Rosalyn Joy Few (64) was killed in a freak accident in Co Kerry

"I know he would want us to remember him with his smile and his jokes." Read More: 'Great shock and upset' as family see grandparents die in beauty spot crash

Canadian Normand Larose (62) lost his life alongside his partner in a freak accident in Co Kerry

A Garda investigation has been launched into the tragedy, with officers still attempting to establish the exact cause of the crash. A senior source last night told the Irish Independent that early indications are that the horse became startled and bolted.

Markings on the road at the scene Picture Credit: Frank Mc Grath

As a result, the couple were thrown from the cart and fell 20ft down steep terrain, suffering catastrophic injuries.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but the couple were pronounced dead a short time later.

Flowers at the scene Picture Credit: Frank Mc Grath

The driver of the horse and cart, a local man and an experienced jarvey, escaped serious injuries but is said to be “very distressed”. He was treated for shock at the scene. The horse that was pulling the cart also died in the accident. Gardaí were last night continuing to inform the victims’ next of kin abroad about the tragedy and were liaising with the US Embassy in Dublin.

Flowers at the scene where American tourists Roselyn Joy Few and Normand Larose from Phoenix, Arizona were killed after the horse and trap they were traveling in left the road near the Wishing Bridge on the Gap of Dunloe. Picture Credit: Frank Mc Grath

Ms Few’s daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren were travelling in a separate cart and came across the scene moments after the accident. A source last night said: “The deceased are a couple from the US, and they were around 3km into their journey when the fatal incident occurred.

“They were with another group who came across the scene in the immediate aftermath, and they are absolutely distraught as you can imagine.” It is understood that they began their day out at the popular Kate Kearney’s Cottage, located around 3km from the scene of the incident. The bodies of the two victims were transferred by hearse to Kerry General Hospital shortly before 6pm yesterday evening.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and post-mortem examinations were due to be carried out today. Gardaí and emergency services at the scene of the tragedy were assisted by members of the Kerry Mountain Rescue teams, whose expertise was required given the steep nature of the terrain involved. Read More: 'Everyone in Kerry is truly shocked and saddened' - two tourists killed in freak accident

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce expressed its sympathy to the family at the centre of the Gap of Dunloe tragedy. Chamber president Paul O’Neill said the loss of two lives had stunned the entire Kerry community. “We are all shocked and saddened by this most tragic accident,” he said. “The Gap of Dunloe is one Ireland’s most popular tourist destinations, a place that brings joy to tourists the world over and we are devastated that a visit to it by this couple would end in such tragic circumstances.

“The people of Killarney extend our heartfelt sympathies to all affected by this tragedy and will do whatever we can to support the family during this very sad time.” Mayor of Killarney Cllr Niall Kelleher also expressed his condolences to the family. “The tragic accident has caused great shock and upset throughout the entire community,” he said.

“The Gap of Dunloe is one of the most naturally beautiful places in the entire country but there is a dark cloud overhead this evening as everyone comes to terms with what happened.”

Online Editors