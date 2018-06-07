The family of a man who died after he fell off the roof of an apartment block in China have spoken of their “tragic loss”.

The family of a man who died after he fell off the roof of an apartment block in China have spoken of their “tragic loss”.

'He will remain forever young in our hearts' - family of Irishman who died after tragic fall from apartment roof in China

Adam Clark, from Newtownards in Co Down, was living and working in the Hangzhou area of eastern China when the tragedy occurred.

The incident happened on May 4 but his remains have only been returned to Ireland this week, with the help of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. Mr Clark died just two weeks before he was due back home to be the best man at his father's wedding.

In a statement, Mr Clark’s family said: “We are truly devastated on the tragic loss of our beloved Adam. “He has been taken far too soon and will remain forever young in our hearts.

Adam Clark died after falling off the roof of his apartment building in China. Credit: Clark family

“Adam could light up any room and would hug you like nobody else in the world. "He had a zest for life that was contagious and he touched the hearts of anyone he ever met.

“We are extremely grateful to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust for bringing him home.” Mr Clark had studied Pyschology, Spanish and Philosophy at the University of Dundee and was a former pupil at the Royal Belfast Academical Institution.

He had taken a year out of university in 2016 to go travelling and while in Sri Lanka met and fell in love with a Russian woman who lived in China. He moved to China to be with her last April and worked at a job teaching English.

It is understood on May 4 the couple had been hosting a party for a friend who was leaving the country when they went up to the roof of their apartment building.

As the couple were talking, Mr Clark lost his footing and fell off the roof. Police in China have ruled his death an accident.

A service of thanksgiving for Mr Clark's life will be held on Friday at Roselawn Crematorium at 2pm.

Belfast Telegraph