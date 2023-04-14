| 12°C Dublin

‘He was the best brother’ – man tells inquest how he identified sibling’s body after shooting

  • Dean Johnson (21) was shot in case of mistaken identity on August 24, 2013
  • Inquest heard investigation into his death remains open
Dean Johnson was shot dead in Clondalkin in 2013 Expand

Sean McCarthaigh

THE brother of a young man shot dead in a case of mistaken identity has told an inquest how he identified his sibling’s body after he was killed.

Dean Johnson (21) sustained fatal gunshot wounds in an attack by two assailants at Harelawn Green, Clondalkin a short distance from his home shortly after midnight on August 24, 2013.

