A young man who died following a collision in a car has been remembered as a "true gentleman" who was "incredibly loved by everyone."

A young man who died following a collision in a car has been remembered as a "true gentleman" who was "incredibly loved by everyone."

'He was incredibly loved' - heartbroken girlfriend's tribute to young man who died in tragic collision

Jordan Murphy (18), who was from Tullamore in Co Offaly, died following the collision outside Athlone IT at around 9am yesterday morning.

He was brought to Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore but was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Jordan's devastated girlfriend Aoife Moloughney told Independent.ie that he will be missed by his friends and family.

"He was incredibly loved by everyone who knew him and he will be missed dearly by all of us," she said.

The Irish Pipe Band Association shared a touching tribute to Jordan, who was a member of St Colmcille’s Pipe Band in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

“Jordan was a much-loved member of the St Colmcille Pipe Band from Tullamore. Our condolences to his family, friends and band members,” they said in a statement.

Tributes have also poured in online for the Jorda, who was a higher cert business student at Athlone IT.

"RIP to one of the sweetest nicest people I have had the pleasure of meeting and sharing time with.. To say you brought joy to everyone you met is an understatement,” one devastated friend said.

“Your smile and just love for life was so infectious. Even after a long crazy night you were still bopping around the place. A true gentleman has been taken too soon.”

A post on RIP.ie said that Jordan is survived by his heartbroken parents, brothers and sister, step parents, his loving girlfriend, relatives and many friends.

They said that he was a huge fan of Liverpool FC fan and they've asked that friends and family attending the funeral wear the club's jerseys in his honour.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors