A former “hot rod driver” and a skilled motorist died in a collision as he drove to work this morning.

'He was in the wrong place at the wrong time' - father-of-two killed in collision on his way to work

Father-of-two Michael Keogh, in his 50s, is thought to have died instantly on the N30 road at Ballymackesy in Co Waterford, at around 7.25am, as he made his way to work in Tullow, Co Carlow.

Mr Keogh was fatally injured when his van collided with a truck. He was taken to University Hospital in Wexford.

The truck driver was uninjured and the road closed temporarily for a forensic garda examination.

Mr Keogh, from the village of Gusserane, New Ross, Co Wexford had been a “very careful and accomplished driver,” Paudie Foran, PRO for Gusserane GAA Club, said.

“There’s a terrible low in the area,” Mr Foran added. “I hadn’t seen Michael for a while but I know he was a strong driver.

“It seems he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Michael used to compete in hot rods, so he was really a very accomplished driver.

“He was working in Tullow, as far as I know and he was on the way to work when this happened. I know he would’ve worked in manual mechanical work.

“Michael was a quiet, well respected man in the locality. The family are all very well known and well respected.

“They have long links in the parish, he was born and reared here, he went to school here.

“His son played GAA a long time back. This is just very sad news.”

Mr Keogh was married to Paula and was a father to two grown up children, Joseph and Aine.

Councillor John Fleming, who lives near where the road collision took place, said: “Our sympathies are with this man’s family.

“It was awful to hear of such a thing, such a tragedy. People are stunned, this is a busy national road. Nearly 4000 vehicles a week use it and we don’t want to see something like this happening.”

Cllr Fleming said the conditions weren’t particularly poor on the road, although he said some branches may have blown off trees during Storm Erik.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 924 2580 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors